When a major hurricane makes landfall and wreaks havoc nearly anywhere on the Gulf, you can count on several locals to help.
One couple has been at it since Hurricane Charley. Another even named a chain of his restaurants after one particular meteorological mischief maker.
DOING ANOTHER HURRICANE
While Hurricane Matthew flirted with Florida’s east coast in 2016, Southwest Florida sat back smugly. A little wind, some rain. La-di-da.
Before long, it was “out of media, out of mind.”
Matthew might have disappeared quickly from the front page, but it ended up roiling the East Coast until mid-October 2016, when FEMA was still reporting three North Carolina rivers at major flood stage and more than 2,000 people in shelters.
While others in the area put the storm behind them, Denise Trent-Morrow and Billy Lillia, then managers of Snook’s Bayside Bar & Grill at Englewood’s Royal Palm Marina, drove into the thick of it.
It was shortly after the couple met in 2003 that Trent-Morrow first learned the meaning of “doing a hurricane.”
Mara Routh, Lillia’s boss at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, had discovered he was a MacGyver who could get just about anything done, all the while bartending a crush of thirsty concertgoers.
She figured he was perfect for her company MOE Restoration Services (today, MKB Productions) which, among other military or field-related efforts, deploys relief in the wake of major storms, forest fires, tornadoes and other natural disasters.
Lillia’s first job with Routh was feeding FPL workers after Hurricane Charley. A year later, Trent-Morrow joined him on the team sent to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.
For the first time since Katrina, Lillia and Trent-Morrow hit the road again after Matthew, to spend two weeks with the Florida State Logistics Response Center, feeding FEMA truckers and National Guard from a deployment site in a sunbaked Orlando parking lot.
Katrina, Trent-Morrow said, was hardest, not on their bodies, but on their hearts.
Matthew, Michael and, now, Ida are different — tests of endurance, patience and getting ‘er done.
When they did Hurricane Michael, they were out six months — three at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, three in Tallahassee.
After Hurricane Ida, they traveled to an encampment in a mall parking lot southwest of New Orleans, to feed nearly 300 rescue people daily, including state law enforcement personnel and Army Corps of Engineers from Fort Polk, there to clean up the levees. They’ll be there for at least four months.
“Here we are,” said Trent-Morrow, “back in Louisiana 16 years ago to the day since Hurricane Katrina.”
They missed working Hurricane Irma only because of loyalty to a former employer. Today, Hoops Electric Service in Venice gives Lillia hurricane-duty leave because they understand the strength of his commitment.
Mara Routh recently posted: “Two of the most important part of the MKB team are Billy and Denise. They have worked almost every storm for the last 20 years — impossible to replace and they can ‘get it done.’
“Billy is onsite opps. I often (think) if I wanted a treehouse onsite Billy could get it done. He is resourceful, helpful, hard-working and one of the kindest people I have ever known.
“Denise? I could go on and on. She is the base camp administrator but also the smiling face at dinner. She is a person that goes above and beyond. As busy as we all are on these sites she is always willing to lend an ear. She is a whiz at getting things working and moving.”
Trent-Morrow is supposed to take it easier these days due to health issues, but the hustle’s still the same.
“We yell and scream, we make each other cry, we’ve had no sleep, we’re looking at all this food and we’re just not hungry,” she said. “But it’s the kind of experience that changes your life.”
WILL NOLA GET AN IDA’S TACOS?
He’s pitched in to help with four hurricane relief efforts to date, but only one struck close enough to home to end up gracing his restaurant storefronts.
At 1 p.m. the day after Hurricane Irma had left thousands without water or power, Tommy Villani and Chef Mike Leopold opened Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen (OTW) to feed and entertain those who could use it.
All Chef Mike could make were gourmet tacos. But the power was on, a delivery was coming and OTW was filling up water bottles for anyone who needed one.
For one day only, OTW became Irma’s Taco Bar, a community oasis that plated over 500 tacos and became the namesake for Irma’s Tacos, Craft Beer and Tequila Bar in Wellen Park. In September 2022, a second Irma’s Tacos will open in Sarasota’s fast-developing Fruitville Commons, east of I-75.
After Irma passed, the OTW crew loaded trailerloads of water and supplies for the battered Florida Keys.
They later partnered with the nonprofit Cajun Army to fill an entire semi for Hurricane Michael victims in the Florida Panhandle, and in 2019 acted as a donation site for the Hurricane Dorian relief effort for the Bahamas.
It’s what Villani does.
He recently posted the plea: “As more and more images come out of Louisiana and the surrounding area, it has become more apparent the horrible impact that Hurricane Ida had on communities. Over 1 million people are still without power and will be for the unforeseen future. Temperatures that feel like 108 degrees. Widespread damage. Gas shortages. Now is the time to help.”
Off The Wagon again began collecting a long list of every imaginable item, from gas cards to formula, nonperishable food, tarps, generators and chain saws, at its Venice restaurant. The complete list is on Facebook @otw.venice. They hope to load a semitrailer and transport it before the end of September.
“We’ll coordinate with one of the groups that’s heading up there,” Villani said. “It all depends on how much we get. There will be a need for these goods over the next month, if not longer.”
Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen (941-497-2048), 2107 Tamiami Trail South, at Galleria Plaza behind Metro Diner, is open Monday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 1 a.m., and Sunday to 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.