It’s not your fault that local pizzerias are folding (pun intended) or that one especially fine Italian restaurant has broken our hearts by closing.
Blame pandemic losses; soaring cost of goods, from flour and garlic to pizza boxes, due to supply chain delays and shortages; cost of gas to fire ovens; lack of labor; and a plain old market glut.
Fast casual, on the other hand ...
Five years ago, Englewood was delighted to be getting its own little outpost of Venice-based Italiano’s.
The chain’s southernmost sibling made pizza, subs, salads and pasta dinners for takeout and delivery out of Lemon Bay Shopping Center.
The smallest shop of them all, Italiano’s Englewood joined Morgan Glickman’s North and South Venice Italiano’s at 1055 South U.S. 41 Bypass and 4191 South Tamiami Trail and, now, his upscale new pizza/pasta house, Local Pizza at 66 North Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
But the Englewood store closed at the end of October, its lease unrenewed by plaza owners.
Proprietor David McClain posted, “I worked very hard turning the store around and I appreciate all the people that have supported me in this last year. ... This has been a devastating hit for me.”
McClain reported that he’d be working at Italiano’s North Venice while saving to start his own business.
~~~~~~~~~~
Two years ago, after working in his family’s restaurant since he was 12, 23-year-old RJ Harmon took the reins of Amore’s Italian Restaurant in South Venice. He gutted the kitchen, replaced equipment and vowed to restore it to its former greatness.
Months later, in the wake of COVID shutdown, Harmon returned his dining room lease to the landlord and launched a ghost kitchen churning out takeout-only pizza and Italian food.
The final blow came last month, when the 20-year-old Amore’s closed for good.
“Cost of food and lack of workers and summertime just got too much for me,” said Harmon.
~~~~~~~~~~
Cucina Gloria Pizza Parlor & Italian Kitchen never had a bad review.
Venice photographer and singer/songwriter Joseph John Orchulli II, who performed there as “Joey O,” was eloquently typical:
“Absolutely delicious, authentic Italian food prepared by authentic Italian chefs, served in a wonderful atmosphere! The owner is very friendly, hospitable, and also a talented singer, artist and accordion player. He named the restaurant in memory of his mother whom he honors in every aspect of the business. She would be very proud!”
Just about to turn two years old, Cucina Gloria announced its closing so quickly that no one had a chance for one last bite of its heavenly pizza or pasta.
Days after a Halloween dinner celebration, owner Thom Lupari announced: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that Cucina Gloria is no longer in business. I would like to thank all the friends and customers that helped us stay in business through the COVID crisis. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to sustain us. God bless you all.”
NOW FRANCHISEES MAKE PIZZA LIKE THEY DO
Outspoken, outrageous and now outta town, pizza man Phil Solorzano was at one point noted for denying pizza to an affronted customer. A “No pizza for you!” video of their set-to went viral.
On the other hand, he offered a free slice for life to anyone who had Solorzano’s caricature logo tattooed on their body. He had to scale back the offer when it got too successful.
During the pandemic, he gave away a free roll of toilet paper with each purchase.
He accepted cryptocurrency.
Most recently, outraged at supply chain issues and climbing cost of goods, he started selling pizzas that spell “FJB” (you fill in the blanks) or “LGB” in pepperoni.
At one point, Solorzano ran six Solorzano’s pizzerias — Siesta Key, Gulf Gate, Venice, North Port, Longboat Key and University Parkway. He and his brother, Carlos Jr., operate Solorzano Bros. Old-Fashioned Pizza in Sarasota.
All of them share the cocky motto “Nobody Makes Pizza Like We Do,” which originated at Phil’s father, Carlos’, pizzeria in 1970s Hoboken.
Ill wishers might claim that he fled the notoriety, but that would be reading too much into the fact that Phil no longer lives in Southwest Florida.
Instead, he now franchises local pizzerias bearing the Solorzano’s name and will soon bring brand-new Solorzano’s to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
With typical modesty he said, “I’m like the new Pizza Hut, just a lot better and with Jersey attitude.”
JACARANDA PLAZA EXPLODES
While Galleria Plaza’s new Mad Salads build-your-own-salad café sets an example for better health and fast service in South Venice, Jacaranda Plaza isn’t far behind.
In coming months, there will be Kendo Asian Cuisine, Poke Hub, Tropical Smoothie Café, Crave (okay, not-so-healthy hot dogs and barbecue) and fast-casual Minnesota-based Crisp & Green, serving grains, bowls, salads and smoothies in a 2,770-square-foot location with drive-thru.
The plaza will also see a new Pineapple Tequila adding a hand-painted yellow palette to Vicente Mata’s rainbow of Mexican restaurants — Blue, Pink and Lime — in North Port and Port Charlotte.
THE CAN’T-KEEP-A-GOOD-MAN-RETIRED DEPARTMENT
There’s no such thing as competitors in Punta Gorda. Everybody helps everybody else. Everybody wins.
An after-hours beer and a simple question recently led to a new downtown Punta Gorda alliance.
River City Grill/Italia owner Doug Amaral asked Phil Cerciello, of the sold and now-bulldozed Phil’s 41, if he was content being retired.
“Are you kidding?” Cerciello must’ve said, right before he agreed to be Amaral’s new dining room manager.
Now Cerciello’s back in his element, cruising two dining rooms and schmoozing guests.
“This is great!” he said. “I’m back in my own backyard!”
Italia and River City Grill ($$, O), 941-639-7655 and 941-639-9080, 127 and 131 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, are open Tuesday to Saturday 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
