John Wright

Wright

Tomorrow, at 9 a.m. at the Old Courthouse on Taylor Street in downtown Punta Gorda, you are invited to the swearing in of the new supervisor of elections, Leah Valenti, which will take place in the second floor courtroom.

We have enjoyed working with Leah for many years already, as she has represented this constituency at both state and federal levels in her career. We take this opportunity to welcome her back to a county role based in the city and wish her well with her new position.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta

gorda-chamber.com.

