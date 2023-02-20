Tomorrow, at 9 a.m. at the Old Courthouse on Taylor Street in downtown Punta Gorda, you are invited to the swearing in of the new supervisor of elections, Leah Valenti, which will take place in the second floor courtroom.
We have enjoyed working with Leah for many years already, as she has represented this constituency at both state and federal levels in her career. We take this opportunity to welcome her back to a county role based in the city and wish her well with her new position.
WALKING TOURS OF PUNTA GORDA MURALS
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. through March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday, we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
OTHER EVENTS
On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11:30 a.m., we’ll be celebrating “Local Black History” by conducting the ribbon cutting for the mural dedication located at 311 E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. The event surrounding this dedication will start at 10 a.m. as the ten murals incorporated into one are presented by members of the community. The murals are a huge attraction to our city and the work that the Mural Society does to manage and maintain these works of art is invaluable. All are invited to attend.Short Film Festival Tickets are also on sale at 7 p.m. at the office ($20) for March 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, you are also all invited to attend the ribbon cutting at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, for Essential Constructs, at 5:30 p.m. At Essential Constructs, they facilitate Cooperative Procurement contracts by helping to facilitate and administer cooperative purchasing networks for schools, government facilities, municipalities and any public entity that falls under the General Municipal Law. Please join us to welcome them to the community.
Short Film Festival Tickets are also on sale at the chamber office ($20) for Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
At 7 p.m. on March 2, the Women’s Club on Sullivan Street will be transformed into a “little spot in Old Havana” as the Charlotte County Board members and friends of the Gulfshore Opera present “A Little Touch of Latin.” Bring your friends for an evening of tapas, welcome sangria and special guests: Venezuelan soprano, Erika Ramirez accompanied by guitarist, Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Acosta. Erika is known as one of the Gulfshore Opera “Divas.”
It will be a delightful twist on what Gulfshore Opera regularly does, with a varied program focused on Latin American favorites and flavors. Tickets are limited ($60) and there will be a small selection of adult beverages available. Call 941-639-3720 for the link to purchase your “asiento a nuestra mesa.”
MEMBERSHIP
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location.
Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in-person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
NETWORKING
Our next networking event will be our Business After Hours tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Bank at 401 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. To RSVP (which is required) please call us on 941-639-3720 or via email to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Our February luncheon is on March 1, just to confuse everybody. It will be held at Harbor Social on the corner of Marion and Sullivan, opposite the chamber offices. February simply didn’t have enough days in it to accommodate our program! The cost to attend is $20, payable online at www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling us on 941-639-3720.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta
