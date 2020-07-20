Under normal circumstances, this week would be our annual Board retreat, where we would be confirming our Program of Work and Business Strategy for the coming fiscal year, starting Sept. 1.
This year presents obvious challenges which we are addressing head-on. We only intend to plan for things we have the ultimate control over. Other events and programs will have to be side-lined until it becomes clearer that we can go ahead and host them. From where we sit right now, no one can reliably budget and plan for events this fall, but what we can do is have everything in place, so that we can quickly and effectively respond, should circumstances change.
Right now, we have to assume that our two September main events (Sullivan Street Craft Fair and the Labor Day Weekend Bash) may have to be canceled due to potential crowd numbers. Our Board will also be looking at how we proceed with our Annual Awards’ Night, cited for Sept. 20. Some of our events take up a significant larger number of hours than others. The November Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival has already been postponed to 2021, as our acts were not in a position to confirm contracts and travel dates at this time. If you pre-purchased tickets, you should have already been contacted with rebooking options.
The great thing about the PG Chamber is that we have a well-oiled team, able to respond rapidly to changes as they evolve. The Board’s eyes and ears will be what we can do and do well. We’ll be putting up a “Ready, steady, go” on a secondary list, in the hope that the travel season restarts and this pandemic gets under control. In the meantime, rest assured we are here working to represent our members businesses and to conduct our program of work in a safe and respected manner.
In the meantime, we are pleased to announce that our regular networking has partially resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts, so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups please.
Our Business After Hours will be hosted at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, in conjunction with Beef O Brady’s tonight. The After Hours starts at 5:30 p.m., and we encourage attendees to bring along a gift to promote their business in the drawing, as well as to offer any donations to the museum’s operating fund. Gifts for the drawing are preferred in the format of a local business gift card, sealed in a Ziploc bag with the donor’s business card stapled to the outside.
On July 29, our networking luncheon will be hosted at the Laishley Crab House. We shall be restricted to 50 people and therefore a paid advance reservation is required. The cost is $15, that includes a plated lunch and beverage. Reservations can be made at www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link or by calling during office hours. Here are the latest protocols for networking events:
We are in unprecedented and complicated times, but we know that as a Chamber we are the best networkers around, yet still must lead the community by example. Until further notice:
1. To attend a PG Chamber event you will need to have a prior RSVP to either reception@puntagorda-chamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720 (no later than 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event).
2. Our events will all, for now, be limited to 50 people maximum and therefore no walk-ups can be allowed, unless space allows. If you show up and are not on the RSVP list (unless it’s John’s fault!), you may be turned away, if space is unavailable.
3. As an example to the community, we encourage the use of masks and social distancing. We realize this is your own personal choice and we respect your personal decisions to not wear one, but please note it is in the very best interests of the Chamber to err on the side of all cautions.
4. Food and beverages will be served individually to you at events, going forward, until further notice.
5. For our After Hours, we encourage you to bring giveaways that are in the form of a local business gift card, secured in a Ziploc bag with your business card attached, so it can be sanitized prior to being given out. Alternatively, as long as your gift can be sprayed with disinfectant, you may bring along such a gift.
6. The microphone will be used by Chamber staff and/or guest speaker only and will be sanitized. Others invited to speak should practice their public speaking skills and/or shout.
We want to get back together and network effectively and hope that you all will respect these safety protocols, until such times as we are confident to remove them (in stages).
Our offices are open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday to Friday, for any guest wishing to browse our large literature and gather information for themselves. We have safety protocols in place and ensure that hygiene and social distancing are maintained at all times. We are requiring for guests to wear masks during their visit, especially as we act as reception for several other businesses in the Executive Suites behind us. We do have temporary masks for anyone needing one. You can also request information by visiting www.puntagordachamber.com, by emailing chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com or calling us on 941-639-3720. If we are closed, simply leave us a voicemail with the information required and an address to mail your material and return phone number and we’ll be happy to service your request on the next business day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.