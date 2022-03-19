Ever wonder what’s involved in judging a 20-tent food festival with nearly 50 different things to eat?
To be honest, a lot of restraint. Get the idea without getting full.
Instead of inhaling a whole Beef on Weck, seize the thin-sliced beef gently between your teeth and slurp the succulent juices until they run down your chin.
Take a bite of costly bacon-wrapped scallop. Apologize profusely for discarding the rest.
This year’s 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda enlisted Troy Conner, Gulf Coast Dining & Restaurant Review administrator, Port Charlotte chef Shawn Pollard and this columnist as judges. They awarded exhibitors 1 to 5 points for taste, plating/presentation, and creativity, to arrive at first, second, third and honorable mention.
It was actually a whole day of firsts. For one thing, an unprecedented 5,000-plus people showed up.
Three first-time exhibitors less than four months old placed in the top four.
For the first time, food trucks had tents at Taste, and one of them finished in the top three.
TAMIAMI TAVERN TOPS TASTE
In its first Taste outing, Nick and Sue Randall’s new Tamiami Tavern blew through more than 100 pounds of sliced beef by 1:30 and plated its last tuna taco by 4.
Not only did the restaurateurs place at Taste for the first time, they nailed first.
“This was my first year at Taste,” said Executive Chef Ryan Spaulding. “I wasn’t sure what to expect and didn’t want to overprep. Next year, we’re coming out swinging with all the beef we can get.”
His vision for a contemporary tavern menu — “New American cuisine with an eclectic twist” — fit the Randalls’ new restaurant perfectly. And all three agreed on Beef on Weck and tuna tacos as the tastes to showcase who they are.
Spaulding said, “Beef on Weck is a staple sandwich from my hometown of Buffalo. And the blackened tuna tacos hit that just-right combo of cool, crisp and spicy.”
Chef Ryan’s creative trimmings — like house demi-glace, truffled steakhouse aioli, tomato jam, and a palette of cream sauces including charred apple and the tacos’ cilantro lime — set the Tavern apart both on the Trail and at Taste.
Tamiami Tavern ($$, O), 941-639-6500, 10361 Tamiami Trail, is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
TEAM STAINTON LANDS CLOSE SECOND
Six years ago, Hurricane Charley’s chef Gene Cooley announced, somewhat prematurely, “Today marks my final day in a professional kitchen. I’m moving on to a new chapter in my life.”
He moved on to a new chapter all right, continent-hopping through 18 countries with his wife, Shawn. But you can’t keep a chef out of the kitchen. He restaurant-consulted for nearly five years from their home base in Sitges, Spain.
About a year ago, he returned, 150 pounds lighter and healthier.
“My third phone call here, after our parents, was to Dean and Sandy,” he said. “They welcomed me back with open arms.”
Now he’s corporate chef for the Staintons, based out of Hurricane Charley’s, which is no stranger to the winners’ circle.
Three years ago, then-executive chef David McCleery took first for Hurricane’s butter-seared sea scallop with red-pepper coulis, bacon and couscous.
This year, another baconized scallop — along with house-roasted mojo pulled pork and ancho-chili-rubbed shredded beef (nacho and tostada style), Hurricane’s key lime tartlet and Dean’s bread pudding — helped hand the team second place.
The bacon-wrapped nugget, with mango butter and pineapple pepper jelly, began as a party one-off by longtime Caterer executive chef Jim Eugenius.
“I can’t take credit,” Cooley admitted. “But David McCleery and I were there working the sauté pans for it that day.”
Dean’s South of the Border ($$, O), 941-575-6100, 130 Tamiami Trail, is open Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday to 1 a.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Hurricane Charley’s ($$, O), 941-639-9695, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, is open Monday to Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m.
WAFFLE WOMEN TAKE FIRST TENT EVENT
An out-of-this-world Fort Myers food trailer with a delightfully punny name took third place for its gourmet waffles.
Christin Hileman grew up on the Fort Myers restaurant scene in her grandfather’s 62-year-old Hickory Bar-B-Q, so it wasn’t a giant leap for her to attend culinary school, or for her and her wife, AO, to launch a little space capsule of a food truck.
AO said, “We took the simple idea of waffles and uplifted it to something new, fun and exciting, with a space theme.”
“Food trucks give the owner permission to go a little wild with puns and themes,” Christin added.
Despite AO’s lactose intolerance, they both adore cheese of all kinds, so their Milky Whey is cheesehead heaven.
“All our waffles have an aspect of cheese,” AO explained. “With Christin being a cheesemonger, I found so many unexpected, beautiful pairings with cheese. And the more aged the cheese, the more naturally lactose-free it is.”
Their waffles come in basic yeast, cornmeal and coconut doughs, which lend themselves to many sweet and savory flights of fancy, in kids’ Little Dippers size or 7-inch flying saucers.
They brought three mini-sized winners to Taste: Close Encounter corn waffle topped with everything-bagel cream cheese; Caprese-capped, Italian-seasoned Crop Circles; and sweet coconut Gulf Coast Invasion, topped with mango and mascarpone.
Milky Whey ($), 941-281-4969, Facebook @MilkyWheyFT. Look for them at Laishley Park’s Vendor & Craft Fair, Apr. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AN HONORABLE FINISH
Port Charlotte’s new Japanese restaurant, Misaki Sushi, is a first venture for Tampa colleagues Danny Lin and MK Wang, whose sister Yunyan “Pink” Wang handles the front of the house.
All of them were born in Manhattan restaurant families and followed opportunity to our area.
MK and Lin exercise creativity with everything they plate, so it came as no surprise to anyone but them that they rolled over other Taste exhibitors to win Honorable Mention with their Coco Krab sushi and the sweet-and-savory Avocado Bomb appetizer: thin-sliced avocado exploding with spicy krab.
Misaki Sushi ($-$$, O), 941-883-4356, 1948 Kings Highway (next to Winn-Dixie), is open Monday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside seating available = O.
