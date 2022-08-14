It has been almost a year and a half since I had the honor and privilege of accepting the seat of executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. As we approach the celebration of our 97th year representing Charlotte County and beyond, the Charlotte County Chamber has an incredibly strong foundation. There was much to accomplish to provide maximum business exposure for our members.
We implemented a more robust digital presence to promote and market our members. Our Business Perspective quarterly newsletter — which informs our 3,000 subscribers of current developments in Charlotte County — went digital with strong informative content from our economic community leaders. We instituted our Quarterly New Member Showcase, giving our new members the opportunity to showcase their products and services to our general membership. This has been a tremendous success and is still going strong. We revitalized our Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals, providing an additional platform for our members to network socially and make lasting business connections a part from our regular chamber events and functions. We have developed a relationship with the Babcock Ranch business community with positive results.
We have experienced a drastic increase in our membership this year. It is wonderful to see and hear from local businesses that are investing in their business by becoming a part of our dynamic membership. Last, but certainly not least, major kudos go out to our Chamber staff: Finance Director Ruth Uzonyi, Director of Business Development Jami Joannes, and Information and Customer Service Manager Janet Caffee. If you are considering investing into your business to promote and market your products and services to our 1,000-plus members, please call the chamber office for all details.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee, Aug. 17, 8-9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase. This is an effective opportunity for our new members over the past quarter to display their products and services to their fellow chamber members.Registration is requested. Member Event
Business Card Exchange, Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. at Integrity Employee Leasing, 128 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested. Member Event
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
The Royal Paw Grooming & Boarding (new member), Aug. 17, 5:45 p.m. at Crescent B Commons Plaza, 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 4, Babcock Ranch. Registration is requested.
ActivAge Home Care, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m. at 126 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested.
Stellar Vision (new member), Aug. 27, 11 a.m. at Crescent B Commons, 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 3, Babcock Ranch. Registration is requested.
MaineLand Development (ground breaking): Thursday, Sept. 1, noon, 21319 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Chick-Fil-A box lunches and soft drinks provided. Registration is required. To RSVP, email jwhite@mainecorp.us.
Special Events
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, Aug. 23, noon-1 p.m. Topic: Effective Planning for Business Growth. Presented by: Brian Chapman, Chapman Insurance Group, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (chamber office). $10 registration fee (lunch included). Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP and make lunch selection visit charlottecountychamber.org and go to our Event Calendar to reserve your seat.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
