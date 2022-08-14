It has been almost a year and a half since I had the honor and privilege of accepting the seat of executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. As we approach the celebration of our 97th year representing Charlotte County and beyond, the Charlotte County Chamber has an incredibly strong foundation. There was much to accomplish to provide maximum business exposure for our members.

We implemented a more robust digital presence to promote and market our members. Our Business Perspective quarterly newsletter — which informs our 3,000 subscribers of current developments in Charlotte County — went digital with strong informative content from our economic community leaders. We instituted our Quarterly New Member Showcase, giving our new members the opportunity to showcase their products and services to our general membership. This has been a tremendous success and is still going strong. We revitalized our Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals, providing an additional platform for our members to network socially and make lasting business connections a part from our regular chamber events and functions. We have developed a relationship with the Babcock Ranch business community with positive results.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

