On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 12th Annual Business Expo … commonly known as “The Hottest Business Day in Paradise” at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. This event is free and open to the public. The Expo will be from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The first 500 attendees will receive a complimentary goodie bag, sponsored by WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
You will have the opportunity to meet 100-plus local Charlotte County businesses and see all the amazing products and services they provide to meet your needs. Each attendee will be given a passport to be signed by the exhibitors to enter for a Grand Prize drawing! This is going to be a fun and free community event. You will be pleasantly pleased to see all the various businesses showcasing their products and the multitude of special offerings that can be available to you!
Special thanks to all our Business Expo Sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Adjuster Groups and Chapman Insurance Group
Gold Presenting Sponsors: Lockett-N-Homes Realty Co. and Quigley Eye Care
Silver Associate Sponsors, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, BMR Company, Life Care Center of Punta Gorda and Southwest Florida Insurance Associates
Bronze Participating Sponsors: Hodges University, J & J One Stop Gun Shop, Reaper Rodent Removal, ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda, Succentrix Business Advisors, The Mosaic Company and Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Print Sponsor: Buffalo Graffix
Media Sponsors: The Daily Sun and iHeart Media Group
Supporting Sponsors:
Main Stage Sponsor: BMR Company
After Hours Party Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Goodie Bag Sponsor: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency
Lanyards Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Kick-Off Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
Refreshment Station Sponsor: The Purple House Salon by Shawn Gilstad
CHAMBER ACTIVITIES
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s (Deep Creek), 24901 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Registration and meal selection required. To RSVP visit our website or call the chamber office 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, Feb. 15, 8–9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: ITrip Vacations Punta Gorda. Guest speaker/program: Dave Gammon, Charlotte County Economic Development Director. Dave will share all the great things happening and developing in our wonderful community. Immediately following our Coffee, we will have a ribbon-cutting for Chris & Erica Rayborn, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty. After our Coffee, we’ll have our Quarterly New Member Orientation (9:15–10 a.m.).
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, Feb. 23, 5–7 p.m. at Armstrong Interiors, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Suite 315, Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
GJC Window & Door open house, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.), 812 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
Culvers of Punta Gorda (new location): 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 26440 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Start out nice & early with us!
Burnt Store Title of SWFL (new location): Thursday, Feb. 16, 5–7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.) 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1129, Punta Gorda. Food, entertainment, giveaways & much more will be on hand!
SPECIAL EVENTS
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic at St. Andrews South Golf Club: Saturday, May 27. This is going to be bigger and better than we ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. There will be plenty of sponsorship opportunities, prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. Look for full details on our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
