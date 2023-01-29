On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 12th Annual Business Expo … commonly known as “The Hottest Business Day in Paradise” at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. This event is free and open to the public. The Expo will be from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The first 500 attendees will receive a complimentary goodie bag, sponsored by WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.

You will have the opportunity to meet 100-plus local Charlotte County businesses and see all the amazing products and services they provide to meet your needs. Each attendee will be given a passport to be signed by the exhibitors to enter for a Grand Prize drawing! This is going to be a fun and free community event. You will be pleasantly pleased to see all the various businesses showcasing their products and the multitude of special offerings that can be available to you!


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

