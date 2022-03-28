Three ribbon cuttings are being planned in one week and we are so very proud that all three of them are part of our Chamber family.
The details are listed below, but, as a reminder, ribbon cuttings are for the whole community to get to know the local business community and to see what they have to offer.
They are not simply for Chamber members. Residents are welcome too. All we ask is that you call 941-639-3720 to RSVP so we can alert the host of how many people to expect.
This Saturday, Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand comes to the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton from 12:30-6 p.m. Musical guests include Michael Hayman’s
Hibiscus Band, John Patti Group and Tropical Ave. This party on the lawn will benefit 10 local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique Margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition.
The lucky winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands.
The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 every time the drink is purchased. To purchase wristbands, call 941-639-3720 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m – at the time of writing just a few remain available. Wristbands will not be available for purchase on Saturday but you can still enjoy the tropical atmosphere, the music, food and specialty drinks. Admission is free.
The Margarita tasting contest will begin at 12:30 p.m., with voting closing at 4:15 p.m. The winner will be announced from the main stage. The hula dancing contest will be on the main stage between the performances of John Patti and Tropical Ave at approximately
4:15 p.m. Ten hula “ringers” have been selected to strut their stuff and try to get your vote.
For those who like a dressing-up challenge, there will be a male/female best island-theme costume contest, with prizes for the winners. Judging will follow the hula dancing.
The whole afternoon will be a celebration of these nonprofits, as we party “Punta Gorda style” on the lawn to great music with great friends.
To kick the proceedings off around noon, the Royal Order of the Ponce De Leon Conquistadors will do their annual re-enactment and proclamation of their landing in Punta Gorda. Grab a chair, gather your friends and make your way down to a great musical party to celebrate life here in paradise!
This Friday, we are all invited at 11 a.m. to St. Maximilian Kolbe, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte to attend the celebration of life for Martha Litson.
Martha was our Customer Services Manager for many years and was the first voice of the PG Chamber, as she was usually the person who initially answered incoming calls. Taken from us and her family way too soon, Friday will be a way to gather and celebrate her smile, humor and giving personality. Martha is deeply missed by us all.
On the Punta Gorda Chamber calendar this week:
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Ribbon cutting for David Sussman Photography at their new studio. To RSVP and get address, please call 941-639-3720.
Wednesday at 5:30 pm. Ribbon cutting for GrandCare Assisted Living, 315 Addison Drive, Punta Gorda.
Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Ribbon cutting for Lily Rivera Bridal, 2511 Vasco St., Suite 115, Punta Gorda.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com. Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
