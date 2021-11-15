We are finally there as our Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival starts on Wednesday at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens. The series of events run from Nov.17-20 with acclaimed artists like Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selina Albright interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that entire week.
There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Event Center are both socially-distanced indoors, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. This is a series of events for the community to enjoy as well as our chance to show ourselves off to those less fortunate, who do not live here yet! For the Friday and Saturday night performances, instead of following the link to Ticketmaster, you can also call the Event Center during office hours and they can assist you directly – 941-833-5444.
For us, bringing back live music of such caliber is so exciting. Mindi Abair, in particular, has been such a friend and supporter of all things Punta Gorda. She like no other has been flexible and willing to do so many changes to her regular scheduling to accommodate her visit back to her native Florida. We are doing everything we can to make sure your experience will be a safe one. Please also be aware that costs for hosting events such as this are skyrocketing, though we have yet again maintained prices at 2016 levels. We have tried to make this entire event affordable for all those who enjoy such jazz talent. By attending, you are supporting the continuance of quality internationally acclaimed artists in our city and paving the way for continuance of such events in the future. These events are a treasure to our community and we continue to deliver this product with pride.
Arguably the happiest month of the year will soon be upon us. As always, the City of Punta Gorda knows how to celebrate. The official tree will be lit on Dec. 3 at dusk, helping us step into the holiday season. The wreaths around town are already twinkling and there is an air of excitement in the year. I believe, this year more than ever, we all have a need to feel joy. Let’s make this month the month to destress and celebrate what has always gotten us through tough times – community and friendships.
I encourage you all to enjoy the Holiday Light display at Fishermen’s Village that runs through Dec. 31. The PGI Canal Boat Parade is always the Saturday before Christmas Eve, so December 18 this year. Route details will be available at www.pgica.org I also encourage you to regularly visit our site www.puntagordachamber.com Our calendar of events will show the main attractions presented by our members, but you can also subscribe to our weekly newsletter that is sent out electronically every Friday morning to your inbox. Never be out of the loop again! Alternatively, simply call us on 941-639-3720 and ask to be added to the list. We are hoping to be bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to town in December, but the date is yet to be finalized, so check the website for details as they become available. Their visit will be a majestic equestrian display of power to melt any heart!
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus. From Jan. 18 to March 29, 2022, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
Our November luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Isles Yacht Club. There can be no better way that starting off your Thanksgiving celebrations with a fun lunch with your Chamber family. Reservations on-line in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com are now open for your convenience. Come join us for networking and a Thanksgiving kick-off, starting at noon; lunch served at 12:30 p.m. The cost is still $20, payable on line or by calling 941-639-3720.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.