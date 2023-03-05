The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce understands that in order to have a strong economic environment, we must have a strong community. We are so fortunate to have dedicated county and city leaders, business owners, educators, public safety, first responders, and citizens. I truly believe we all share in the responsibility of economic success and happiness within our community. It does take a village, and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is here to be your business connection and resource.

We are all striving to continually gain our economic growth, the Charlotte County Chamber is no different. It is an honor to work alongside our dedicated and committed Board of Directors who share the same vison for a strong and healthy community and to enhance our member’s experience.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

