The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce understands that in order to have a strong economic environment, we must have a strong community. We are so fortunate to have dedicated county and city leaders, business owners, educators, public safety, first responders, and citizens. I truly believe we all share in the responsibility of economic success and happiness within our community. It does take a village, and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is here to be your business connection and resource.
We are all striving to continually gain our economic growth, the Charlotte County Chamber is no different. It is an honor to work alongside our dedicated and committed Board of Directors who share the same vison for a strong and healthy community and to enhance our member’s experience.
We love our community and all the interworking parts of it. With our ever-growing membership to really benefit is to be engaged, involved, and participate for a united community success. On a personal reference, going back to my organized sport days, I learned a great deal from John Wooden and Jerry Tarkanian. Albeit, they were both cut from very different parts of the cloth, however, winning was always the end result. Winning definitely takes a team approach. There is nothing like being on a winning team!
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at Finnegan’s Grille & Pub, 1825 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration and meal selection are required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 24Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Guest speaker/program: Patti Allen, Executive VP of Community & Government Affairs, Fisherman’s Village Development Plan. New member introductions. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, Neal Communities, 1622 Royal Court, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Restoration Bar (new location) – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at 23081 Harborview Road, Suite 202, Port Charlotte. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
Lunch & Learn (new member): noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, Chamber office (2702 Tamiami Trail, PC). Topic: Being Prepared to Protect your Family and Business when Life Happens. Presented by Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Seating is limited. To register and make lunch selection, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. $10pp.
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.