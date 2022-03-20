The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce understands that in order to have a strong economic environment, we must have a strong community. We are so fortunate to have dedicated county and city leaders, business owners, educators, public safety, first responders, and citizens. I truly believe we
all share in the responsibility of economic success and happiness within our community. It does take a village, and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is here to be your business connection and resource.
We are all striving to continually gain our economic growth, especially after going through the past couple of years and still feeling some fragments of those times. The Charlotte County Chamber is no different. It is an honor to work alongside our dedicated and committed Board of Directors who share
the same vison for a strong and healthy community and to enhance our membership environment.
We love our community and all the interworking parts of it. With our ever-growing membership to really benefit is to be engaged, involved and participate for a united community success. On a personal reference, going back to my organized sport days, I learned a great deal from John Wooden and Jerry
Tarkanian. Albeit, they were both cut from very different parts of the cloth, however, winning was always the end result. Winning definitely takes a team approach. There is nothing like being on a winning team!
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, March 24, 5–7 p.m. Dunkin’s Diamonds, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Unit 575C (Port Charlotte Town mall). There will be snacks, beverages and raffle prizes. Make sure to bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Member Event
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are a great way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to attend our ribbon cuttings.
Essence Nail Spa: Wednesday, March 23, 10 a.m., at 19451 Cochran Blvd., Unit 400, Port Charlotte. Grand opening – 20% off specials. Beverages will be provided.
Anderson Interiors (grand opening): Friday, March 25, 5:30 p.m., 2705 Tamiami Trail, Unit 315, Punta Gorda. Appetizers, refreshments, and door prizes will be available.
GrandCare Assisted Living (New Member): Wednesday, March 30, 5:30 p.m., 315 Addison Drive, Punta Gorda. Appetizers and beverages provided. Facility tours.
Waggles: Thursday, March 31, 5:30 p.m., at 2686 Tamiami Trail, Unit 3A, Port Charlotte. Grand opening.
