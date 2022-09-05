Our big Chamber night of celebration is almost upon us. On Saturday, Sept. 17, we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to it’s max.”
On this night, our Business of the Year awards will be handed out. The selection process has concluded. The results will become public that evening. Twelve businesses were selected as finalists from the applications submitted, so, on Saturday Sept. 17, several of them will be announced as the winners for 2022.
It feels so good to be able to return to handing out these awards, after two years of COVID hiatus. 2019 does now seem a lifetime away.
The selection committee was made up of the 2019 winners’ circle, so they know firsthand just what goes into writing the submission and then nervously waiting to hear if they have been chosen. Scoring this year was incredibly tight, with any of the finalists worthy of taking home the 2022 award.
If 2022 is not your year though, 2023 will soon be upon us! This will also be the night we say “adieu” to Alexia Martin as chair and welcome the new board, headed by Cherie George. Grab your tickets now, before we sell out! If you need assistance, you can always call us 941-639-3720.
MEMBER EVENTS
Our next networking gathering will be Wednesday, Sept. 14 for our Business Over Breakfast, hosted by WhitCo Insurance, at the Isles Yacht Club, starting at 7:15 a.m. Come meet fellow business leaders, spread the word about your business and events and do a whole lot of socializing. This meeting will also be an opportunity to meet the two candidates for District 2 Punta Gorda City Council, Bill Dryburgh and Rachel Keesling. RSVP to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com by noon on Sept. 12. There is no cost for members or potential new members to attend.
Just around the corner is our Oct. 22 return of Blues, Brews and BBQ at its original home at the History Park on Shreve Street. Come sample craft ales from around the country, enjoy great live Blues music and purchase a big hunk of BBQ to round off your day.
Tickets are available now on www.puntagordachamber.com using the Shop Chamber link, where you will also find the link to Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas” Tour, coming to Punta Gorda on Tuesday Dec. 13. Never before have we been able to host her Christmas tour, but this year we did it.
Bringing two of her accomplished friends, this will be a holiday night to remember, starting at 7 p.m. A special wine tasting with Mindi and her hubby Eric is also available starting at 5 p.m. that same day at the Event Center.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com. Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta
