From April 6-8, we are delighted to be hosting our jazz festival favorite, Mindi Abair, in Charlotte County, with two performances in Punta Gorda and one in Port Charlotte.
On April 6, we’ll be hosting a Wine and Jazz afternoon (4 p.m.-7 p.m.) at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, featuring Mindi’s husband Eric, who will conduct a wine-tasting event, followed by an hour set with Mindi and keyboards. Mindi will be presenting her new album selection and highlighting music from it, to be heard for the first time “live” in our area.
Your wine tasting will be accompanied by a decadent charcuterie plate, as you relax and enjoy the wine, music, ambiance and persona of Ms. Mindi Abair. The venue will be outdoors and capacity will be limited to 150 people, seated at tables, each hosting four people, to allow for social distancing.
Tickets are $75 all-inclusive of everything listed here. At the time of writing, we have less than 20 tickets left for purchase, so don’t delay.
Then on April 7 and April 8, we shall be hosting a Mindi Unplugged “Dinner with Mindi” for $100 per person. The restaurants are Carmelo’s (April 7) and Grill 1951 (April 8). The response for tickets has been incredible. We have very limited space at Carmelo’s, and about 40 seats left at Grille 1951. If you are interested in attending any of these three events, call ASAP at 941-639-3720.
Thank you to Friendly Floors for immediately stepping up as a signature sponsor for all of these events and to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. A fuller Wine & Jazz Festival is also being planned for later this year (provisionally Nov. 20). For those who have been craving our jazz festival, and missed the outdoor socialization, this is the perfect opportunity to savor.
We love that we have been able to bring this to you and pull this off in such a short space of time.
Other upcoming events
On April 10, on the Tiki Bar lawn of the Four Points by Sheraton, we are presenting Pirates in Paradise — an afternoon of great music, limited admission rum tasting, pirates, mermaids and a whole lot more. Our great live music will be presented by Jesse Rice (acclaimed songwriter for Florida Georgia Line, among many others), John Patti, Deb & the Dynamics and the Michael Haymans’ Band. Admission is free.
All VIP tables have been sold – sorry. Our Rum Alley, featuring samples of 12 rum cocktails from six Florida-based rum distilleries, has fewer than 40 tickets left for sale ($20 per person). To secure one of these tickets, call 941-639-3720 as these tickets will be snapped up very quickly. If you were unable to secure a table or a Rum Alley ticket, don’t fret. There’s still plenty for you to enjoy.
The music is free. There will be food and beverages available for purchase, plus, if you did not get a Rum Alley ticket, you will be able to purchase the rum cocktails, vying for Best Rum Cocktail of the event, at the special rum bar, being set up next to Rum Alley. This event also will have an area specific for children to enjoy pirate/mermaid activities.
On March 31, we are celebrating the retirement of Hazel Klossner at an event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Any members or friends who have not yet responded are encouraged to call to get on the list and to get details.
Our office is open each weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and we have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Don’t forget, if you prefer, our website www.puntagordachamber.com has a new addition – our new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you.
If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
