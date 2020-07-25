Much like Donald Duck when he stumbled into Mathmagic Land, I was not fully prepared for the huge role mathematics would play in my position as Executive Director of United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC). But unlike Donald, who spent much of his adventure focused on music and geometry, my journey involves multiplication and exponents.
As Donald so eloquently stated, “You do find mathematics in the darnedest places.”
I am currently trying to solve for an unknown X in my calculations aimed at sharing the story of UWCC across the community. We are looking for business professionals who are passionate about making a lasting impact in Charlotte County to join our Campaign Cabinet. Could my X be U? (Yes, that looks as cheesy typed out as it sounded in my head.)
The Campaign Cabinet is a group of volunteers who represent many professional fields in Charlotte County. Members are chosen for their expertise within their sector and involvement in the community. Their overall objective is to join our mobilization efforts to reduce poverty through building a solid foundation of support for UWCC.
Campaign Cabinet members assist in the development of campaign strategies and provide leadership for their respective divisions to implement and execute campaign efforts and logistics. To be clear, they help us tell our story.
Can you see the multiplication happening yet?
After an orientation and training, members are asked to go forth and multiply the vision and the impact of our shared passion for Charlotte County. Through these volunteers, our story can be shared to a greater audience, bring in additional resources, and have a significant positive impact on our goals in the areas of education, health and financial stability. This is where it becomes exponential.
There are three avenues to be eligible to join:
• If you actively participated in our Community Impact Panels;
• If you receive a personal invitation or nomination from a UWCC board or Campaign Cabinet member;
• Or, if you have a passion to serve our community and support our mission aimed at reducing poverty.
Applications can be submitted on our website at www.unitedwayccfl.org/campaign-cabinet.
There will be a virtual information session on Aug. 4 to learn about the upcoming campaign and your role as an exclusive Campaign Cabinet member followed by a mandatory training later this summer. Your commitment is from September through March. We will provide you the tools to be successful and you will not be alone. You will be working with a sector of like-minded professionals in our community along with our UWCC staff, and board members.
Think about how your short-term commitment can bring long-term and lasting change to Charlotte County. We would love to have your mathematical skills* on our 2020/2021 Campaign Cabinet. *No actual mathematical skills are required.
For more information, please call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539 or email info@unitedwayccfl.org. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
