Steve Lineberry

This past year has been a year of transition for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

New staff, new board members and leadership have added great success to our chamber in terms of record new membership and programs. We are looking to continue this growth as a chamber; and we plan to help our member’s businesses grow, with new programs, and new ideas while keeping our “tried and true” networking events.


Steve Lineberry is president of the Board of Directors for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce

