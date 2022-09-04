I’m sure most of you have heard or are familiar with our Leadership Charlotte Program. But, did you know the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce also has a Junior Leadership Charlotte Program? The Junior Leadership Charlotte program provides the opportunity for high school juniors to develop positive leadership qualities and a sense of community. The program is designed to heighten the student’s awareness of the needs of our community and show each student how they can make a difference. The program highlights the careers and life-style available to those who choose to call Charlotte County home.
Thanks to the generous support of the local business community, there is no cost to the student’s selected for the JLC program. Students attend Team Building sessions and get an excellent behind the scene education, which includes Local Economy & Careers, Environment, Community Services,
Government/Justice, Healthcare, and Arts & Humanities. The program concludes in April 2023, with a graduation ceremony. Special thanks to Kelsey Veitengruber, Farr Law Firm, vice president of our Leadership Charlotte Division, and Melissa Bergey, Gator Wilderness Camp School, Junior Leadership
Charlotte Chair for their support, dedication and the success to the incoming class of 2023.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, Captain’s Table, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade (Fishermen’s Village). Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 24Tweny One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: 24Twenty One Event Center. Program: Yes for Success, Charlotte County School Referendum. New Member introductions. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22. Bacon’s Furniture & Ashley Home Store, 17701 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Harpers 1980: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1158 Market Cir., Unit 5, Port Charlotte. Registration is requested.
Brookdale Port Charlotte (Open House): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Appetizers, refreshment and facility tours available. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Phoenix on Site Repair: Wednesday, Sept. 21. Immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee at 24Twentyone Event Center. 9 a.m., 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Boxdrop Mattress: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Unit N, Port Charlotte. Wine, soft drinks, and snacks provided; giveaways and mattress specials. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon (member event): 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. $35pp. Registration/meal selection required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Reception (member event): 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept, 15, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our large, medium, small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. We are looking to a robust turnout to all celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
CCCYP Event – Darts & Fundraiser: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, The Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, North, Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals will be putting their dart skills to the test as well as other games. Funds will also be raised for school supplies and sensory supplies for special needs children in Charlotte County. The chamber office will be a collection site for school supplies, located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte (through Oct. 14). Appetizers and cash bar provided. Registration is requested by visiting charlottecountychamber.org or call the
chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.