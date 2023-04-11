Last week, I re-enforced our motto to you: “Membership doesn’t cost: it pays!” As important to our staff is keeping it real and being totally genuine and authentic. The most valuable gift we have to offer to our members is ourselves.
Our entire staff are energetic individuals, who always give above themselves. Coming from wide and business-focused backgrounds, they are able to assist our membership in a wide variety of ways.
The one that is celebrated the most by those who work with us is authenticity. They all step up to serve the community, serving on many advisory Boards and attending key events and programs that support both for- and non-profit entities in the area.
I am a firm believer in believing in the gifts we each had to offer. Just call us 941-639-3720 and find out for yourself what we can do for your business and how we hope to achieve that.
YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT II
On Aug. 17, Your Chamber’s Got Talent II is back, following Whitney’s triumphant win last year. If you are or know of a talented person in our community, this is the moment to be found! There is no cost to enter and, this year, there will be two winners on the night – one that is totally amateur and one that considers themselves to be semi-professional, giving a fairer platform for all to participate.
Last year’s talent varied from song, comedy, dance, poetry reading and instrumentalists – a fabulous evening’s entertainment. To participate, simply call us on 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the form to complete, which, in turn, will decide running order and on stage needs.
Audience tickets are also now on sale – visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com, click Chamber’s Got Talent and follow the Buy Tickets tab. It’ll surely be another amazing night to remember, when two new stars will be born.
NETWORKING
Our next PG Chamber networking event will be tomorrow, Wednesday, April 12 for Business Over Breakfast. The meeting will be held at the Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. It is free to attend as a member or potential new member. Simply RSVP to 941-639-3720 by 2 p.m. today. We’ll get an update on the library and its activities, an update from the Charlotte Players and the Gilstad Literacy Foundation as well as an expert from Beane Atkinson Financial Services, who’ll be addressing the best ways to navigate current volatile market activity.
Both our After Hours (April 18 at 5:30 p.m.) and our Lunch (April 26 at noon for networking/12:30 p.m. for lunch) in April happen to be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
The After Hours, sponsored by Gettel Automotive of Charlotte County will present a showcase of a variety of members who have recently joined us. Each will have a booth to welcome our membership and to interact with each other. It may not be too late to have a free booth, if you call today 941-639-3720 and join the PG Chamber family. To attend this event is free, but an RSVP is requested.
Lunch on the 26th will include a presentation by FEMA on their latest programs to support post-Ian recovery and to highlight what has been achieved so far and what we might expect in the coming months. Lunch is $20 and must be paid in advance by calling 941-639-3720.
Check out www.puntagordachamber.com and join us on our June 17 outing to Top Golf for our annual golf tourney, now with a new twist!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.