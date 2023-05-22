It is so important to know your “why.” We know what we do, we know how we do it, but it’s knowing the “why” that’s so important in what we do in life.

Yes, even when considering becoming a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Joining and becoming a part of our 1,000-plus membership family, you must understand the beneficial value for your business.


   

Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments