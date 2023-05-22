It is so important to know your “why.” We know what we do, we know how we do it, but it’s knowing the “why” that’s so important in what we do in life.
Yes, even when considering becoming a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Joining and becoming a part of our 1,000-plus membership family, you must understand the beneficial value for your business.
Here are several ways to ensure you receive a return on your investment:
Networking: Our chamber provides multiple opportunities for businesses to connect with one another through events, meetings, and other networking opportunities. This can help your business build relationships with other local businesses, which can lead to new partnerships, customers and referrals.
Advocacy: Your Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce often advocates for the interests of local businesses by positioning ourselves with local business partners on issues that affect the business community. By joining our chamber, businesses can have a voice in this advocacy work and help shape policies that affect them.
Resources: Our chamber frequently offers resources to help businesses grow and succeed, such as business development programs, educational workshops, and access to business mentors and advisors. We also have our Community Guide & Business Directory (print and online) as a referral source to hundreds of inquires looking for a particular product or service.
Credibility: Being a member of our chamber can enhance your business credibility in the community by indicating that it is committed to the local business community and adheres to certain standards and values.
Exposure: We often promote our members through our website, directories, and other marketing channels, which can help your business increase their visibility and reach to attract new customers.
Overall, joining our chamber of commerce can be a smart move for your business looking to grow, connect with other businesses, and have a voice in the local business community. If you are looking for your “why” to become a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, this portrays an excellent roadmap to enhancing your business success!
Chamber Activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at Lake Michigan Credit Union, 2120 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Special Events
Suncoast Blood Centers: Blood drive, 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, Charlotte County Chamber office, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. To schedule your appointment, contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
