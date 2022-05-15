The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 is “lighting up” for mental health. This will be Charlotte County’s first event featuring black lights that will give their attending guests a true glow-in-the-dark experience.
The event will be on Saturday, June 4 at the Lions Den at Kings Gate Golf Club. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The pandemic has taken a drastic toll on the mental health of many members of our community. The Leadership Charlotte Class is putting on this event to combat those challenges by focusing on four local area nonprofits: Guardian Ad Litem, the Family Services Center of Charlotte County, Charlotte
Behavioral Health Care and the Animal Welfare League.
These fundraising efforts will enhance programs for each nonprofit to support mental health within their organizations. Proceeds from the Glow Gala Event will also help create several “safe spaces” that will provide community members a calming environment and tools that are needed to regulate their needs
in a time of exhaustion or crisis.
The 80’s Glow Gala Event is an excellent opportunity to market your business while also supporting incredibly important work in the community. If being a sponsor isn’t the right opportunity, donating items for their silent auction would be greatly appreciated. The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022
would love to see you at their event. Tickets can be purchased at leadershipcharlotte.square.site – Working together, we can all stand up for the mental welfare of our community that we love to live, work, and play.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, May 18, 8–9 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: Premier Nationwide Lending. Program: quarterly new member showcase. Excellent opportunity to meet and get acquainted with our new members and learn about each other’s businesses. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, May 26, 5–7 p.m. Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida – 2325 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Please bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Special Event
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 – 80’s Glow Gala Event: Saturday, June 4, 7–11p.m. at Lions Den at Kings Gate Golf Club, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. “Mental Health Matters” benefiting Guardian Ad Litem, The Family Services Center, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, and Animal
Welfare League. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event. Dancing, dinner, drinks, auctions, and music. Tickets are selling fast. To secure your sponsorship or purchase your tickets for this great cause, visit leadershipcharlotte.square.site.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Parkside Assisted Living & Memory Care (New Ownership): Tuesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. at 2595 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Entertainment, appetizers, and refreshments will be provided.
