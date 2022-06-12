The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 just completed their final outing with Tourism Day last week.
The class had a fantastic year and gained an enormous amount of knowledge about all the different business segments (Community Services, Arts and Humanities, Local Economy, Education, Government, Justice, Environment and Agriculture, Media and Communications, Health Care, and Tourism) operate
within Charlotte County.
Special thanks go out to Nicholas Worden, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lending with Charlotte State Bank & Trust for being the Leadership Charlotte Class Chair and Cheyenne Young with Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross & Young, PA for being the Leadership Charlotte Class Vice Chair. Nick and Cheyenne did a phenomenal job leading and guiding the class during the program and their efforts are greatly appreciated.
Next up, the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 will be graduating on Friday, June 24 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. This will be a special time of accomplishment, acknowledgement, and recognition for the class and all those responsible for coordinating the days. For anyone wishing to
attend the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 graduation, you can go to charlottecountychamber.org and register (member event).
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, June 15, 8–9a.m., Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: GulfView Medical Institute. Program: State of the County Address, Hector Flores, Charlotte County administrator. New member introductions.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, June 23, 5–7 p.m., Bellissi Belle Blowdry Bar, 2686 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1A, Port Charlotte (next door to the chamber office). Bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, June 28, noon–1 p.m. Topic: 9 Marketing Secrets for Small Businesses. Presented by: Brad Swezey, JustSmallBiz Marketing, 2702 Tamiami Trial (chamber office). $10 registration fee (lunch included). Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP and make lunch selection visit: charlottecountychamber.org and go to our Event Calendar to reserve your seat.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Phoenix on Site: Wednesday, June 15, 9 a.m. (immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee), 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Carpenter Homes: Wednesday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., 1804 Tamiami Trail, Suite E-3, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks, and cake will be provided.
Bert’s Black-Widow Harley Davidson (showroom grand opening): noon, Friday, July 1, 2224 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, lunch will be provided by the Twisted Fork.
