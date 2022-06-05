The Leadership Charlotte program is a premier initiative of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, going on to its 34th year. There are over 800 Leadership Charlotte Alumni since the inaugural class in 1989. Through the efforts and collaboration of each class, over $650,000 has been given back directly to those who are in need in our community.
Only 25 applicants are chosen each year through an anonymous selection committee process. Due to the amount of accepted applicants, it is a very competitive process. Each answer to the nine questions must be complete and comprehensive. If you are a chamber member and in good standing, then this is an experience for you to gain a one-of-a-kind education of how Charlotte County operates. In addition, you will gain some amazing business connections and friendships that will last a lifetime.
Being a part of the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2015 and class President, it has been one of the very best experiences I’ve had while being in Charlotte County. I highly encourage any chamber member to seriously consider and move forward by applying for the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 (you will not be disappointed)!
To review the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 application and class schedule, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org. Application deadline is Friday, Aug. 4 by 4 p.m. If there are any questions you may have, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, June 8, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selections are required – To RSVP visit: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, June 15, 8–9a.m., Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: GulfView Medical Institute. Program: State of the County Address, Hector Flores, Charlotte County administrator. New member introductions.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, June 23, 5–7 p.m., Bellissi Belle Blowdry Bar, 2686 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1A, Port Charlotte (next door to the chamber office). Bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, June 28, noon–1 p.m. Topic: 9 Marketing Secrets for Small Businesses. Presented by: Brad Swezey, JustSmallBiz Marketing, 2702 Tamiami Trial (chamber office). $10 registration fee (lunch included). Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP and make lunch selection visit: charlottecountychamber.org and go to our Event Calendar to reserve your seat.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Pink Pantha (grand opening): Tuesday, June 7, 5:30 p.m., 1441 Tamiami Trail, Unit 205, Port Charlotte (Port Charlotte Town Center mall).
Florida Consumer Off Lease Auto Brokers: Thursday, June 9, 5:30 p.m., 474 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Refreshments will be served.
Phoenix on Site: Wednesday, June 15, 9 a.m. (immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee), 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (New Punta Gorda location): Thursday, June 16, 5:30 p.m., 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda. Come celebrate this special occasion.
Carpenter Homes: Wednesday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., 1804 Tamiami Trail, Suite E-3, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks, and cake will be provided.
