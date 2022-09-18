The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce held a reception to introduce and announce the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 to over 80-plus Leadership Charlotte alumni, family, and supporters. The Leadership Charlotte program will enter into its 34th year being one of the premier programs of our chamber. Special thanks to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center for hosting our event.

Let’s get to it. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a privilege to announce the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023: Rae Ann Antonucci, Gulfshore Medical Services; Lisa Baird, self-employed; Tonya Blair, The Nix Team Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tiernan Cole, Charlotte County Assistant County Attorney; Morgan Cook, Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners; Derrick DeHays, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Michelle DiBerardino, Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court & County Comptroller; Kerri Duffey, Peace River Team at Morgan Stanley; Derick Duston, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care; Melissa Dunston, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge; Jennifer Huber, Florida Power & Light Company; Amy Huddleston, Charlotte Community Foundation; Warren Jarvis, The Daily Sun; Jami Joannes, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; Bobbie Leahey, Keller Williams Realty Peace River Partners; Michelle Maldonado, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center; Cindy Marsh-Tichy, Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tanya Marshall, American Imaging of SWFL; Forrest Miller, Kuhns Law Firm; Kris Proudfoot, Centennial Bank; Beth Sargent, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Gemma Schafer, Gemma Schafer Photography; Ashley Turner, Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners; Stephen VerVaecke, Morris-Depew Associates; Caitlyn Waksler, Oliver Law. The class will be under the leadership of Cheyenne Young, Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross & Young (Class Chair) and Wendy Atkinson, Nolan Family Insurance (Class Vice-Chair).


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

