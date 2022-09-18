The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce held a reception to introduce and announce the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 to over 80-plus Leadership Charlotte alumni, family, and supporters. The Leadership Charlotte program will enter into its 34th year being one of the premier programs of our chamber. Special thanks to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center for hosting our event.
Let’s get to it. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a privilege to announce the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023: Rae Ann Antonucci, Gulfshore Medical Services; Lisa Baird, self-employed; Tonya Blair, The Nix Team Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tiernan Cole, Charlotte County Assistant County Attorney; Morgan Cook, Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners; Derrick DeHays, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Michelle DiBerardino, Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court & County Comptroller; Kerri Duffey, Peace River Team at Morgan Stanley; Derick Duston, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care; Melissa Dunston, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge; Jennifer Huber, Florida Power & Light Company; Amy Huddleston, Charlotte Community Foundation; Warren Jarvis, The Daily Sun; Jami Joannes, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; Bobbie Leahey, Keller Williams Realty Peace River Partners; Michelle Maldonado, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center; Cindy Marsh-Tichy, Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tanya Marshall, American Imaging of SWFL; Forrest Miller, Kuhns Law Firm; Kris Proudfoot, Centennial Bank; Beth Sargent, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Gemma Schafer, Gemma Schafer Photography; Ashley Turner, Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners; Stephen VerVaecke, Morris-Depew Associates; Caitlyn Waksler, Oliver Law. The class will be under the leadership of Cheyenne Young, Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross & Young (Class Chair) and Wendy Atkinson, Nolan Family Insurance (Class Vice-Chair).
The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 will gain an amazing one-of-a-kind education on how Charlotte County operates and meet the incredible people who make that happen. Additionally, lifelong friendship and business connection will be made. Congratulations to all!
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 24Tweny One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: 24Twenty One Event Center. Program: Yes for Success, Charlotte County School Referendum. New Member introductions. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Brookdale Port Charlotte (Open House): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Appetizers, refreshment and facility tours available. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Phoenix on Site Repair: Wednesday, Sept. 21. Immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee at 24Twentyone Event Center. 9 a.m., 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Boxdrop Mattress: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Unit N, Port Charlotte. Wine, soft drinks, and snacks provided; giveaways and mattress specials. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our large, medium, small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. We are looking to a robust turnout to all celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
CCCYP Event – Darts & Fundraiser: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, The Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, North, Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals will be putting their dart skills to the test as well as other games. Funds will also be raised for school supplies and sensory supplies for special needs children in Charlotte County. The chamber office will be a collection site for school supplies, located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte (through Oct. 14). Appetizers and cash bar provided. Registration is requested by visiting charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
