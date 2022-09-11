The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 9th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. There were 83 Leadership Charlotte Alumni who attended, showing their continued support to our program and to the amazing list of nominees for the Class of 2022.

The nominees were: Marcia Cullinan, Michael Saunders & Company (Class of 2008), Roger D. Eaton, Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller (Class of 2015), Tina Figliuolo, The Homeless Coalition (Class 2014), Suzanne Roberts, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic (Class of 2014), Kathy Robinson, Centennial Bank (Class of 2009), and TJ Thornberry, Thornberry Custom Builders (Class of 2010). All of these nominees in their own right, are “Community Champions” and all make major contributions to the strength of Charlotte County!


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

