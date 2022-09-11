The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 9th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. There were 83 Leadership Charlotte Alumni who attended, showing their continued support to our program and to the amazing list of nominees for the Class of 2022.
The nominees were: Marcia Cullinan, Michael Saunders & Company (Class of 2008), Roger D. Eaton, Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller (Class of 2015), Tina Figliuolo, The Homeless Coalition (Class 2014), Suzanne Roberts, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic (Class of 2014), Kathy Robinson, Centennial Bank (Class of 2009), and TJ Thornberry, Thornberry Custom Builders (Class of 2010). All of these nominees in their own right, are “Community Champions” and all make major contributions to the strength of Charlotte County!
The inductees into the Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022 are: Marcia Cullinan, Michael Saunders & Company (Class of 2008), Suzanne Roberts, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic (Class of 2014), and TJ Thornberry, Thornberry Custom Builders (Class of 2010). Congratulations to all! Special thanks to Mark Martella, Dellutri Law Group (Class of 2008) for being our Master of Ceremonies. Mark was our Past Board President (2011-2012), Chair of our Annual Business Expo, and Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame recipient (2015).
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, Captain’s Table, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade (Fishermen’s Village). Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 24Tweny One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: 24Twenty One Event Center. Program: Yes for Success, Charlotte County School Referendum. New Member introductions. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Brookdale Port Charlotte (Open House): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Appetizers, refreshment and facility tours available. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Phoenix on Site Repair: Wednesday, Sept. 21. Immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee at 24Twentyone Event Center. 9 a.m., 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Boxdrop Mattress: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Unit N, Port Charlotte. Wine, soft drinks, and snacks provided; giveaways and mattress specials. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Reception (member event): 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m., Thursday, Sept, 15, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our large, medium, small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. We are looking to a robust turnout to all celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
CCCYP Event – Darts & Fundraiser: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, The Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, North, Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals will be putting their dart skills to the test as well as other games. Funds will also be raised for school supplies and sensory supplies for special needs children in Charlotte County. The chamber office will be a collection site for school supplies, located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte (through Oct. 14). Appetizers and cash bar provided. Registration is requested by visiting charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.