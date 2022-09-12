John Wright

Wright

Being born and raised in the United Kingdom, the last few days have been a major transitional part of my life. To a non-Brit or non-Commonwealth family member, it’s hard to explain what the passing of Her Majesty means in your daily life. She was always there, through good times and bad. She always had the right thing to say, even if at times, it felt a little late in coming.

Immediately prior to my coming to Punta Gorda in 2006, I was honored to have served in Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service for six years. The job itself was a great opportunity but, most importantly, it gave me the chance to travel the UK representing Her Service as well as to visit many countries of the Caribbean and South America; to some where she was monarch also.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta

gorda-chamber.com.

