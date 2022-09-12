Being born and raised in the United Kingdom, the last few days have been a major transitional part of my life. To a non-Brit or non-Commonwealth family member, it’s hard to explain what the passing of Her Majesty means in your daily life. She was always there, through good times and bad. She always had the right thing to say, even if at times, it felt a little late in coming.
Immediately prior to my coming to Punta Gorda in 2006, I was honored to have served in Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service for six years. The job itself was a great opportunity but, most importantly, it gave me the chance to travel the UK representing Her Service as well as to visit many countries of the Caribbean and South America; to some where she was monarch also.
It was during these times that I met many influential people that became friends – and have remained so to this day. Working in Her Service not only was an honor, but a true learning experience.
The whole “Keep Calm and Carry On" mantra that the queen instilled in her own role, carried forward into the operations of Her government departments. It was her fortitude, resilience in the face of adversity, and her wit that kept us all focused on doing what was best, at all times.
I shall never forget those experiences and the life lessons learned working there. In so many ways, it prepared me for the role I am currently in and the challenges that come with it. The world has lost a great person, but her spirit will live on in many hearts, for sure. God save the king.
Let’s learn from her example and heal, listen, be empathetic and carry on!
Our big Chamber night of celebration is Saturday, when we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Last minute tickets are available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab, until tomorrow at 4 p.m., if availability remains. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to it’s max.”
On this night, our Business of the Year awards will be handed out. Our congratulations go to the 11 finalists: Smugglers Enterprises, Valerie’s House, Gator Wilderness Camp School, Pizza Gorda, Military Heritage Museum, Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, Dreams Salon and Spa, Virginia B. Andes Community Clinic, Grand Care Plus Inc., Animal Welfare League and ActivAge. Our congratulations to them all. If 2022 is not your year though, 2023 will soon be upon us!
This will also be the night we say “adieu” to Alexia Martin as chair and welcome the new board, headed by Cherie George. If you need assistance, you can always call us 941-639-3720 for tickets.
MEMBER EVENTS
Our next networking gathering will be tomorrow, Sept. 14 for our Business Over Breakfast, hosted by WhitCo Insurance, at the Isles Yacht Club, starting at 7:15 a.m. Come meet fellow business leaders, spread the word about your business and events and do a whole lot of socializing. This meeting will also be an opportunity to meet the two candidates for District 2 Punta Gorda City Council, Bill Dryburgh and Rachel Keesling. RSVP to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com by noon on Sept. 12. There is no cost for members or potential new members to attend.
Just around the corner is our Oct. 22 return of Blues, Brews and BBQ at its original home at the History Park on Shreve Street. Come sample craft ales from around the country, enjoy great live Blues music and purchase a big hunk of BBQ to round off your day.
Tickets are available now on www.puntagordachamber.com using the Shop Chamber link, where you will also find the link to Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas” Tour, coming to Punta Gorda on Tuesday Dec. 13. Never before have we been able to host her Christmas tour, but this year we did it.
Bringing two of her accomplished friends, this will be a holiday night to remember, starting at 7 p.m. A special wine tasting with Mindi and her hubby Eric is also available starting at 5 p.m. that same day at the Event Center.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com. Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
