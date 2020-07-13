The last few days have taught us a very important lesson: Way too many people think the Chamber of Commerce is way more involved in local policy making than we actually are. Despite comments to the contrary, we are not intending to rename parks, administer fines for not wearing masks or the ones responsible for taking down cranes in Charlotte Harbor.
Flattering as it may be, a Chamber of Commerce is a membership-driven advocacy group, set up to promote commerce in our city and her surrounding areas. We do assist both residents and visitors alike with business inquiries and referrals, and this Chamber, in particular, is driven to undertake destination marketing to attract visitors and potential new residents and businesses to our area by hosting a multitude of events, that highlight the incredible assets we have on offer here.
We encourage business-to-business networking and advocate on business-related issues with local lawmakers to make sure the voice of the business community is heard.
If you have concerns about local issues, we encourage you to contact your local city council representative or contact city hall, if the issue is Punta Gorda-specific. If you reside in the county or even outside of the county, you need to connect with your local commissioner to discuss matters of concern with them.
They are all happy to hear from their constituents.
Leaving toxic messages for people who have nothing to do with the issues you wish to raise really does nothing but waste your time. In today’s world of frenzied news and social media hype, it is always better to be informed than create an issue where one doesn’t exist.
I do want to thank our Police Chief Pam Davis for addressing the PG Chamber’s breakfast meeting last week. Following on from my earlier comments, it’s important to hear directly from community leaders like Pam, who will directly answer any questions or concerns that we may have.
On matters of COVID-19, local crime statistics and recent protests, Pam’s candor and positive energy reigned supreme and earned her team a much-deserved standing ovation.
In the meantime, we are pleased to announce that our regular networking has partially resumed with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts, so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted.
If you have NOT registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups, please.
Our Business After Hours will be hosted at the Military Heritage Museum (900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda) in conjunction with Beef O Brady’s on July 21. The After Hours starts at 5:30 p.m., and we encourage attendees to bring along a gift to promote their business in the drawing, as well as to offer any donations to the museum’s operating fund.
On July 29, our networking luncheon will be hosted at the Laishley Crab House. We shall be restricted to 50 people and therefore a paid advance reservation is required. The cost is $15, which includes a plated lunch and beverage (not adult, unfortunately). Reservations can be made at www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link or by calling during office hours.
Just like any small business right now, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has bills to pay. We are incredibly grateful to the following businesses who renewed their membership this past week which allows us to continue our work , advocating for our membership and communicating to the business community as much valuable information that we can find to address your needs to. Every contribution, no matter how small, is valued and appreciated, as we strive to keep our family united. Together we shall get through this: John M. Bothwell (EXP Realty), Mary Byrski Law Office, OneBlood Inc., Rick Fontana of Raymond James, Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine, Kiwanis of Punta Gorda, Boca Beacon and Jason Jones of Nix & Associates. You are all heroes to us this week. Thank you for being a valued member.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
