As a new year starts, resolutions abound. The decorations are down. The cookies are eaten and we are ready to face the next 12 months with renewed vigor.
As a reminder, Chambers of Commerce are independently-managed, nonprofit organizations whose primary function is to advocate on behalf of its membership and assist those businesses to create awareness and profitability for their individual entities. They are not government-backed or restricted to a specific geographic area.
We, for example, are about 60% businesses within the city limits, but the rest are businesses outside of that area looking to network and awareness for themselves with the Punta Gorda business community.
Unlike, most other chambers in the area, the Punta Gorda Chamber also undertakes a program of community events to attract people, new residents and new entrepreneurs to our city.
Our next “public” event will be the January (aka Winter) Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair, taking place in downtown Punta Gorda on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. This is an ideal time to visit the show while dropping by the brick and mortar businesses of our city to see what is new and exciting, not just in downtown but in Fishermen’s Village, the 41 corridors and beyond.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
The public is also invited, along with our members, to our Ribbon Cuttings, so that they get to know what’s new and exciting in and around our area.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 4, you are all invited to Fawcett Memorial Hospital, located at 21298 Olean Blvd. Port Charlotte, at 4 p.m. as they re-open both the third and fourth floors of the facility, following damage from Hurricane Ian. Please feel free to drop by and congratulate them on “getting back on their feet” as we celebrate another notch on the path to normalcy. The ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m.
Our next Ribbon Cutting will be on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m., as we join the Punta Gorda Historic Society on Harborwalk by the PG Boat Club (802 Retta Esplanade) to dedicate a new historical plaque marker.
Then on Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon, join us at Paradise Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia, for their Ribbon Cutting on the new course, under new management.
MEMBERSHIP
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location. Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
NETWORKING
Our 2023 networking kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:15 a.m. for our first Business Over Breakfast of the year. Members are invited to Tamiami Tavern, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda for this event hosted by Gettel of Charlotte County. RSVP please to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Our January After Hours will be Jan. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor Social and our Networking Luncheon will be the annual State of the City address by the Mayor on Jan. 25 at the PGI Civic Association. There is a $20 charge for lunch at this event, payable online or by calling us on 941-639-3720.
We continue to send out emails to our database groups, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
