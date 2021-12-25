As Southwest Florida attracts an ever-growing number of new residents, opportunities abound for small businesses to provide a wide array of products and services in both consumer and business-to business categories.
As any seasoned entrepreneur can attest however, the path to small business success is not always simple or easy.
Even the most energetic and creative small business owner may recognize the value of an experienced mentor to help along the way.
Whether it's defining a solid, workable plan, dealing with the practicalities of organizing and registering a business, strategizing, executing growth plans, managing finances or any of a host of other issues, a seasoned mentor armed with a powerful set of tools can be a key factor in realizing one's business vision. avoiding "burnout" and discouragement.
This kind of experienced help, coupled with an independent, objective point of view, can help avoid unwelcome surprises that might otherwise lead to "burnout," stifle innovation and rob new business owners of creative energy.
Fortunately, there are powerful resources available — at no cost — through the SCORE organization to help small businesses navigate these challenges and achieve their goals
SCORE was formed in 1964 as a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration with a mission to help aspiring and existing businesses succeed by drawing upon the knowledge, talents, and experience of a large network of senior executives, business owners and professionals.
And this mission is being executed very effectively: since its inception the organization has helped more than 11 million people in pursuit of their business goals. In 2020 alone, SCORE helped create more than 45,000 new businesses and nearly 120,000 jobs in more than two dozen industries.
SCORE provides free, confidential advice and mentoring to clients at every stage of the small business cycle.
This includes early stage entrepreneurs who are considering starting a business but need help defining their ideas, building their plan and obtaining financing; start-up businesses seeking to establish their brand and operations and manage their finances; established businesses seeking to grow their revenues or reach new customers; and transitioning businesses planning to close, sell, or otherwise transition out of business ownership.
The local chapter of SCORE volunteers, with headquarters in Port Charlotte, actively supports businesses in southern Sarasota, Charlotte and portions of DeSoto counties.
They are a part of a national network of more than 10,000 volunteers – mentors and designated subject matter experts- who represent an extremely broad range of backgrounds, including successful entrepreneurs, executives and managers in many industries and business sectors; professionals in multiple disciplines, and experienced business owners.
This large network allows mentors to collaborate and draw upon extremely diverse expertise.
While their backgrounds are varied, all volunteers share a commitment to helping every person achieve his or her small business goals.
All undergo extensive training to achieve certified mentor status and operate within a strict Code of Ethics to ensure confidentiality and avoid any potential conflicts of interest.
Typical areas of mentor support include, for example, business plans and startup assistance to help with launch of new businesses, strategy and planning support; technology; marketing and sales, customer and public relations, including assistance with digital marketing and social media strategy.
Many new and small businesses may also need help with planning and managing finances; here SCORE mentors can assist with advice on handling accounting, cash flow, financing and capital issues.
Similarly, they help businesses understand and deal with issues related to registration, legal issues, and regulations at every stage of development. Growing businesses can obtain help with human resource issues as they add employees.
Product-oriented businesses can obtain mentoring support in product design and development, manufacturing, operations, and where necessary, international trade.
Other specialized help is available in areas including franchising, government contracting and regulations, nonprofits, and buying or selling a business.
Small business owners are very busy people, and SCORE mentoring can be tailored to fit packed schedules. Mentoring sessions may be conducted in-person, online via video conferencing or chat, via telephone, email, or any mix of these methods that fit the client's needs.
SCORE small business support is not limited only to mentoring.
Other resources include numerous workshops and webinars; online interactive courses, and a voluminous online library containing e guides, templates and checklists, blogs, videos and other tools to help plan, launch, build, grow and operate a business. These resources are, again, available at no cost and can provide valuable education and problem solving tools along with, or independent of, a client-mentor relationship.
In short, no small business has to go it alone.
To access the wealth of free help available, simply log on to score.org and begin exploring the wealth of resources available to assist your business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.