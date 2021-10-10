There is no better time to become a part of our dynamic membership.
Although we are beginning our 97th year representing the business community of Charlotte County and beyond, we must also vehemently recognize being at a pivotal point for strategic growth and beneficial resolve which will yield an overwhelming return on investment to the members we serve.
Once you become a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, you will received immediate “added value.” In addition to the full suite of benefits you will have access to, you will also receive two 3 column x 5-inch full color ads in The Daily Sun and one ad mail sent to Charlotte County audiences at no cost to you (a $600 value). To take advantage of this limited offer, go to charlottecountychamber.org and click on the Membership Campaign link on the home page, complete the form, then complete the membership application.
One of the perks of my position, is being able to work collaboratively with the board president, Steve Lineberry, of Premier Photographic Events. Steve delivered very compelling remarks last Friday afternoon at our 96th Annual Meeting Luncheon, stepping into his new role. I’d like to share a few excerpts from Steve’s speech:
“Becoming vice president of membership, it gave me a deeper insight into how the chamber itself functions … I am grateful for the efforts of our past leadership who have brought the chamber where it is today. A time when we need to take what they provided us and use that momentum to propel our chamber even further … Since accepting the position of president-elect, I’ve done some homework, and I have learned that what chambers across the nation are doing to grow now, is not what they were doing in the ’80s and ’90s … When we say, 'our future is now,' that means what we do today will directly affect how much we grow in the future … I believe our mission should be to make our chamber more vibrant and dynamic than perhaps it’s ever been … and to provide so much value that becoming and staying a member would be a no-brainer … Together, let’s make our chamber one of the best investments any business in our community could make. That’s what will make us great today and also provide us with a strong and profitable future.”
Become a member and join today.
Business development: Participate in informational seminars and collaborate with other local business owners.
Marketing opportunities: Take advantage of multiple marketing channels to promote and market your business.
Networking, build and development business connections. Visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org to join or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Calling all Charlotte County Chamber members, get out your calendars and please make sure you schedule the following events for October; you will not be disappointed.
Networking at Noon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Village Fish Market, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda (center court – Fishermen’s Village). Reservations and meal selections are required. Register on our website: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office 941-627-2222.
Ribbon cutting: 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Daybreak Market & Fuel 3, 19701 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte (grand opening). Please join us to congratulate and welcome them to our chamber family.
Third Wednesday Coffee: 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Our sponsor is Buffalo Graffix, nonprofit speaker will be Tom Parker with Young Lift, and our guest speaker is Jared Bickham, capital projects manager with Charlotte County government. Immediately following our program, we’ll have our Quarterly New Member Orientation. This is an optimal opportunity for our new member, as well as existing members to gain the full value of our benefits.
Business Card Exchange: I hope all you ghouls and goblins are ready for this one from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Nix & Associates Real Estate, 2421 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Who doesn’t like a Halloween Bash with costumes encouraged? I’ve got mine picked out and ready to go. Please bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to have plenty of business cards.
