John Wright

Wright

In two short weeks, we are thrilled to be bringing Mindi Abair back to Punta Gorda for a jazzy night of holiday music at the Punta Gorda Event Center. Mindi, a crowd favorite of Punta Gorda, will also be featuring Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley in a fabulous line-up of jazz artists, all performing in Mindi’s “I Can’t Wait for Christmas” tour on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster (fees apply) or by calling the Event Center directly during operating hours at 941-833-5442. We heartily thank Gettel of Charlotte County and the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau for their support, allowing us to bring a show of this caliber to our city. We can think of no better way of getting into the holiday spirit than this event. Mindi Abair is a true fan of this area and has long wanted to bring her holiday tour here – and finally it is happening. Hope to see you there!


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

