We sincerely hope that you all enjoyed some time over the past Labor Day weekend to enjoy time with family and friends.
Talking about “Labor,” many of our businesses joined us last week at our co-sponsored job fair with Career Source of Southwest Florida. Being the official “greeter” at the door, I was so impressed to hear people say, as they left, “I’ve been hired,” “I’ve got offers to consider” or simply “thank you for this incredible opportunity.”
Over 50 businesses from a wide variety of sectors were represented and most of them were more than happy with the turnout, the professionalism and quality of candidates that came through. One particular sector, though, needs more focus from us to help them — and that is the home health care sector. We had five local businesses there, in that sector, all looking to hire. One of them did in fact hire three people on the spot, but clearly there is an even greater need for workers locally in that arena. In order to help them even more, if you are reading this and know of anyone who has the skills and compassion to work with the aged and infirm in their own homes, please contact me with their resume at jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com and I’d be delighted to forward them to those businesses who were hiring that night. I, for one, have experienced the incredible assistance that these agencies give to our older and infirm population, allowing them to remain in their own homes and environments, that are so familiar to them. It’s not just the assistance they give to their client patients, but also to the families of those patients, who are both consulted and engaged in the care of their loved ones. There were probably over 30 positions open in this arena right now, within the member companies we were working with, so, again, if you know anyone who would be interested in such work, have them contact me to make the connections they need to get employed.
A huge “Congratulations” to Chelsea Place Adult Day Care for securing the “Chamber Feud Championship” last week. They beat 15 other participants to raise the trophy aloft. Runners-up was The Loveland Center and equal 3rd – Valerie’s House and Laurie Goodwyne and the Robert Slack Team. Thank you all for participating and having so much fun in the process. The bragging rights for 12 months will remain with Chelsea Place, until Summer 2022. Will they retain their title?
Our September networking is also all set. On Wednesday Sept. 8, our Business Over Breakfast and Annual Meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s Punta Gorda, starting at 7:15 a.m., hosted by the Punta Gorda History Center. The meeting will last till 8:30 a.m. approximately and admission is free to members and their guests/potential new members. Our September After Hours will take place on Sept. 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. hosted outdoors at Illusions Salon & Spa 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Networking luncheon is set for The Captain’s Table, Sept. 22 – with networking between noon and 12:30 p.m. Lunch served at 12:30 p.m. with our guest speaker Joanne Cuminsky of Vision Quest, who will be offering up advice on managing both for and nonprofit businesses in these challenging times. To RSVP to any of these events, please call us on 941-639-3720.
Sept. 18-19, please mark your calendars for the Fall Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair (10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days). Artisans from around the country will converge on Sullivan Street in downtown Punta Gorda to exhibit their wares. Social distancing and masks are to be encouraged, with vendors operating their tents under CDC guidelines with hand sanitizers on hand. This, however, is a great outdoors event — ideal for re-connecting with not just the artists, but also merchants of our city, in both downtown and beyond.
Oct. 16 is the Night of Swing in celebration of Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers and Dream Makers at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, www.militaryheritagemuseum.org. Follow links to Gulf Theater and tickets are $45. A great night of live music led by our very own Zarita Mattox and the Suncoast Swing Band. This event will be stellar in so many ways, as we support the needs of two important nonprofits, dealing with childhood issues that are real in our community. Let’s fill the theater with love for these two charities that do such incredible work in our community for people who definitely need our assistance.
Wine & Jazz for 2021 will return from Nov. 17-20. Stars such as Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selena Albright will be interwoven in four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. A series of events for the community to enjoy as well as our chance to show ourselves off to those less fortunate, who do not live here yet!
