The first priority of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is to always maintain healthy protocols for our business community and the citizens they serve. That’s you.
For this reason, the decision has been made to postpone this week’s Third Wednesday Coffee, which was to be graciously hosted by Buffalo Wings and Rings in Port Charlotte. We look forward to rescheduling with them in the near future!
As we move forward, each chamber event and activity will be considered carefully for appropriate action. All decisions will be made in a timely manner with updates issued as needed. Please contact us at any time with questions, needs, or concerns.
Local order and delivery services
Let’s just imagine there might be a reason you either want or need to stay ... oh, I don’t know, in your house for example. Well, have no fear, the chamber is here!
An easy-to-find and navigate list of our local members offering remote ordering and/or delivery service has been developed. The list will be kept updated, promoted, and conveniently available on the lower-left side of our website home page at charlottecountychamber.org.
As of Friday evening, we had listed remote shopping and delivery options for Bacon Galleries, Inc., Baer’s Furniture, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Coastal Expressions & Wine, LLC, D’Vine’s Wine & Gift Emporium, Friendly Floors, Island Woman Creations, Light Ideas, Inc., Miromar Outlets, Mr. Appliance of Charlotte, DeSoto & So. Sarasota Counties, Outdoor Republic, Pomegranate & Fig Gift Boutique, LLC, Pressure Games, Inc., Sam’s Club, Sunshine Ace Hardware, and The Lofty Fig Boutique.
We will keep adding to the list of our chamber members that have remote options as quickly as possible. Restaurants will be up next, but then who knows? Thinking outside of the gift box, gift certificates can now be ordered remotely from just about any business for any product or service. And if you really feel the need for retail therapy, go big since you are already at home! Order yourself a boat of car. I’m SURE the dealers would be more than happy to assist.
Prepare, prepare and prepare
(I hear Wayne Sallade in my brain.)
The board treasurer for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Colleen Wright with Olsen, Lynch & Wright CPAs, PA in Punta Gorda, forwarded to me an informative document from a Friday webinar hosted by the Florida Institute of CPAs. This will in-turn be forwarded on to our business members. But the document included quick tips I think are good tools that can be adapted for all:
Don’t panic but do plan
Show concern for your employees — give them an opportunity to share their concerns and ask questions. Consider having an education session with a nurse or doctor
Show concern for your customers. For any customer/client meetings, offer the opportunity to meet virtually. For your business customers/clients, share your wisdom on protecting their business and planning a response.
Communicate and educate frequently
Brainstorm with every department — How might you be affected?
Brainstorm possible options to mitigate the impact
Document what you will do, when you will do it and who will be responsible
The magic of Charlotte Harbor
Last week the Leadership Charlotte class members did indeed enjoy their Environmental Day. We provided perfect “chamber of commerce weather” for this group of 25 local business professionals as they toured a variety of environmental facilities. But their favorite part? Wading in Charlotte Harbor to scoop from the bottom to see what tiny creature actually live there.
“This was so much fun!” wrote class member Beverly Back, of Nix and Associates Real Estate, on our chamber Facebook page. “What a great day. Every month I say “this was my favorite,” and then the next month comes, and I say it all over again! I found a baby flounder, tons of little shrimp, little mini jellyfish, a hermit crab, and I saw a stingray!”
Look around and don’t forget that, no matter what, this is where we are all lucky to live and do business.
