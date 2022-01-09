When a local icon suddenly shows up in a new spot — whether just across the street or 35 miles away — that’s news.
It should also be news when a local restaurant ups its benefits game to attract and keep staff. But all too often, people just don’t know about it.
RITA WELCOMES CESAR AND DANNY
Perennial Sun Readers’ Choice “Best Food Truck” Cesar’s Tacos and son Danny Cortes’ Danny’s Food Truck are as much part of the landscape at the corner of Hancock and U.S. 41 as the Marathon gas station that sits there.
In 2017, Cesar Cortes and his wife, Maria, invested in their first food truck. After a couple of forays into Fort Myers, Cesar’s Tacos found a permanent home at Lucky Marathon.
Other trucks had abandoned the spot, claiming it didn’t draw enough business. Cesar’s Tacos never had that problem.
The little truck was slammed. It took first place in a local Food Truck Battle. Everybody loved its tacos.
With the Corteses offering only fresh cilantro and chopped onions on their meat-filled tacos, plus a side of lime wedges, you knew you were getting the real deal.
“When my dad started, it was just a classic taco, on double corn tortillas like in Mexico City, but many people didn’t understand,” said Danny.
One customer insisted on Americanizing Cesar’s classic corn tacos by buying a bag of Publix flour tortillas for him to use instead. (Cesar later kept flour as a compromise.)
But when they recently disappeared from their parking spot of four years, it could have meant taco lovers’ trauma.
Instead, both trucks were welcomed by the Rita’s Italian Ice shack, across U.S. 41 at 4255 Tamiami Trail, and started serving there on Jan. 1, normal hours, with even more picnic table seating than before.
“They said they always saw us, even when it was raining or windy,” said Danny.
That kind of consistency in a symbiotic food truck relationship was important to Rita’s, which remains open daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with drive-thru and walk-up service.
Cesar’s Tacos ($, O), 941-623-3027, is open at Rita’s Tuesday to Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additional hours at Jones Loop Shell, Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Danny’s Food Truck ($, O), 941-276-1756, is open at Rita’s Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PIZZA GORDA ADDS PIZZA VENICE
Nico Candelora and his wife, Marzia, founders and for six years owners of Venice’s popular Ristorante San Marco, settled into 315 Taylor Street in Punta Gorda a year and a half ago, firing up a wood-burning pizza oven vented through the bungalow’s original chimney.
“We got a good offer for Ristorante San Marco and wanted to move a little more south,” Nico said at the time.
Born in Puglia, southeast Italy, he’s shuttled back and forth between Italy and the United States since he was 12, but settled down mostly in the States 11 years ago.
“Every restaurant we had in Italy had a wood-burning brick oven for pizza, but I never had the chance to do one that was 100% mine in Florida.”
Now he’s done it twice.
In January, the couple opened a second Pizza Gorda back in the town where they were already well known, in the former North Venice location of Chaz 51.
Both Pizza Gordas’ brick ovens bake gourmet pizza and puccia for sandwiches, using organic flour proofed 36 hours for better digestibility. Puccia is a traditional street-food classic from Salento, an area of Nico’s home in Puglia.
Pizza toppings include Italian prosciutto, arugula, fresh artichokes, seafood, local organic produce, cheese from local milk.
The shop also offers soups, salads and appetizers like eggplant boat and wood-oven-baked artichokes — all fresh, vegan and organic — as well as Italian entrées from lasagna to Mediterranean sea bass.
“Like going back to Italy!” said Nico.
Pizza Gorda Venice ($$, O), 941-837-2000, 103 Triple Diamond Boulevard (near Knights Trail Road), North Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
LIGHTHOUSE GRILL NEEDS YOU
Especially if you’re a cook.
For the five years it’s been open, Lighthouse Grill in Englewood has always been looking for just two more cooks.
With business booming and more than 1,000 covers a day, staffing is critical.
“It’s been just insane,” said manager Sherry Gaston, “which would be a great thing if we were fully staffed.”
It’s hard to imagine why hiring should be difficult for a place like Joe Reichard’s. The setting is breathtaking, and so are the benefits.
Formerly executive director of a Pennsylvania vocational institute, Reichard believed in taking care of and developing employees throughout his 45-year management career.
“We’re looking to build an organization that has long-term employees with an ownership attitude,” he said. “One of the things we think is important is, not just direct compensation, but a benefits program comparable to a large company or government organization.”
All full-time employees (over 30 hours a week) are eligible, after at most 90 days, for health, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as long-term disability and an employee assistance plan, for which the organization pays 80%.
A 401K plan is available, after a year, to anyone working at least 20 hours a week.
And — take note, kitchen applicants — they offer everyone in the kitchen a bonus for days with 18-to-24-minute average ticket times. Some weeks, staff can earn $250 to $300 in kitchen bonuses.
Englewood’s Wampler Varner Insurance helped the Grill put together a package that co-owner Jonathan Varner described as “what you’d expect to see at a Fortune 500 company. One of the things that stands out to me is their offering long-term disability, which the employee doesn’t have to pay for. They contribute quite a bit back to the employee health savings account, and Lighthouse Grill matches 3% of employees’ income in a 401K.”
Lighthouse Grill ($$, O), 941-828-1368, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.