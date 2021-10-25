On Wednesday, Oct. 27, we return to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as we host another job fair in conjunction with CareerSource of SWFlorida and The Daily Sun.
This presents a great opportunity to get face time with a large number of businesses. Our last time out, we had more than 45 businesses in attendance and early numbers show a similar number this time around. If you are looking to hire, please contact us no later than noon Tuesday at 941-639-3720 to register. Only $50 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers. We provide the setup, pipe and drape; you bring your application forms and a board that shows the positions being offered. More than 400 people came out to the last one in August.
Wine & Jazz for 2021 is set for a return from Nov. 17-20. Stars such as Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selena Albright will be interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Event Center are both socially-distanced, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com. Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. For the Friday and Saturday night performances, instead of following the link to Ticketmaster, you can also call the Event Center during office hours and they can assist you directly: 941-833-5444.
We are also pleased to announce the return of our citywide garage sales, starting on Nov. 13 (8 a.m. to noon) in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These outdoor markets are incredibly popular. To be a vendor, the cost is $15 for two parking spaces (one for your car, one for your table of goods). Anyone bringing a trailer will need to pay for two spots to accommodate the trailer. Vendor reservations are required prior to the event by calling 941-639-3720. The market will operate every second Saturday of the month from November to May 2022.
Here’s another event for you to consider: The Free Share Healthy … Be Wealthy Seminar at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? Do you want to change your life for generations to come? This free educational seminar will show you how to get healthy and gain real financial freedom at the same time. You have nothing to lose except your pain, wrinkles, weight and all those bill nasty collectors. Get set free once and for all.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, are set to return after a year hiatus. At 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 18, 2022, to March 29, 2022, take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
A special thanks to all who attended our Oct. 16 Night of Swing. We were able to hand over $3,000 to both Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers/Dream Makers from the revenues made that night. All who attended told us they had a blast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.