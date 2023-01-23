John Wright

Wright

From Feb. 2-March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.

Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

