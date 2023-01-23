From Feb. 2-March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
Short Film Festival Tickets are also on sale at the office ($20) for Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
On March 2 at 7 p.m., the Women’s Club on Sullivan Street will be transformed into a “little spot in Old Havana” as the Charlotte County Board members and friends of the Gulfshore Opera present “A Little Touch of Latin.” Bring your friends for an evening of tapas, welcome sangria and special guests: Venezuelan soprano, Erika Ramirez accompanied by guitarist, Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Acosta. Erika is known as one of the Gulfshore Opera “Divas.”
This evening will be a delightful twist on what Gulfshore Opera regularly does, with a varied program focused on Latin American favorites and flavors. Tickets are limited ($60) and there will be a small selection of adult beverages available. Call 941-639-3720 for the link to purchase your “asiento a nuestra mesa.”
2023 CHAMBER GUIDE IS HERE
Our brand-new 2023 Member and Visitors Guide is now available. Grab a copy at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda or visit www.puntagordachamber.com and flip through the online version. You can also request a hard copy to be mailed to you and then don’t forget to subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, keeping you posted of everything related to our members.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
The public is also invited, along with our members, to our ribbon cuttings, so that they get to know what’s new and exciting in and around our area.
On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, we are invited to join in the festivities surrounding the permanent location of the Huey helicopter.
The following day, we visit our friends at the Punta Gorda Marina, 25096 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda to celebrate their 40th anniversary, with the ribbon cutting taking place at 5:30 p.m.
Also scheduled is the ribbon cutting for Persnickety, located at 258 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, right next door to the PG Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kindly RSVP at 941-639-3720 for any of these events so the hosts are aware of how many folks to expect.
MEMBERSHIP
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location.
Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in-person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
NETWORKING
Our Networking Luncheon will be the annual State of the City address by the mayor on Wednesday at the PGI Civic Association. There is a $20 charge for lunch at this event, payable online or by calling us on 941-639-3720.
We continue to send out emails to our database groups, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
