Reflecting on 2021, as 2022 is nearly upon us, the Punta Chamber had a great year.
On the positive side, we enjoyed increased membership, the largest Partners in Action program ever seen, two Wine & Jazz events for our music enthusiasts, a Farmers’ Market to be very proud of, a historic visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales, a return to regular sold-out networking events, the return of citywide garage sales and three Sullivan Street Arts and Craft fairs in the bag.
On the negative side, I have to say, there was way too much loss in the last year. So many friends, colleagues and family members are no longer with us: it is sometimes hard to fathom, at times.
As we roll on into a New Year, I want all my friends to know that those we have lost will never be forgotten. We’ll celebrate them just as though they were still among us.
Among the greatest attributes of this Chamber is its “family” feel. We truly do value and care about those we see so regularly, and it shows. The holidays can also be very hard on those who are still grieving.
We encourage any of you in need of an ear, shoulder or a hug, to reach out to us so we can get you to professionals in our community who care deeply and can assist you. If you are feeling overwhelmed and alone, let someone help you.
We are also asking for best wishes for a speedy recovery to go out to our dear receptionist, Janet Garofoli, who so many have come to know through her work with us. Janet suffered a stroke a couple of weeks back and is now on the next stage of her recovery, as she enters rehab to get her left side functioning again. She is so dear to so many and we know that you all will be keeping her and her family in your thoughts, especially at this time of year. Giddy up, Janet. We miss you!!!
Our January networking is all set up and ready to roll. A great New year’s resolution is to get your business into the Punta Gorda Chamber and allow us to help you grow and succeed.
Memberships are incredibly affordable and there is truly so much we can help you achieve, once you become a member.
Call Tara on 941-639-3720 and get yourself enlisted! You won’t regret it. Business over Breakfast kicks off our January program on Wednesday, Jan. 12 starting at 7:15 a.m. at Shore Point Health Punta Gorda (formerly Bayfront Health). Come and share great networking, coffee and a complimentary breakfast as you meet fellow business owners from across our community.
On Jan. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m., we travel over to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center for our first After Hours on 2022.
Bring along a gift to promote your business in our drawing at the end of our introduction section. Both of these events are complimentary as members, but we also invite potential ”newbies” to come along and to put on your training wheels.
An RSVP is required to 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4).
Our January luncheon at the PGI Civic Association will be our annual State of the City address by Mayor Lynne Matthews. Lunch is $20 per person and payable either online at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Chamber Store or by calling 941-639-3720 during regular office hours. Lunch will be catered by Leroy’s Southern Kitchen.
Please also note that the Saturday Farmers’ market on Taylor will be open as usual this Saturday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus.
From Jan. 18 to March 29, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
For a full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.