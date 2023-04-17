As I think about the rich history of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, establishing itself as the premier chamber in the region and representing our business community since 1925, I am grateful to be a part of such an enriching organization.
For myself, I have been heavily involved with the Charlotte County Chamber over the past 10 years. It was through being an engaged and dedicated Charlotte County Chamber member, I was able to establish and build hundreds of positive, strong and beneficial business relationships and countless friendships. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the ChamberAction committee, Executive Board of Directors, Board of Directors, Leadership Charlotte Class of 2015 (Go Red), Leadership Charlotte Class of 2016 (Co-Chair) and Leadership Charlotte Class of 2017 (Chair), and now the Executive Director.
Being a member or becoming a new member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce allows you to be in the position to put an extremely bright spotlight on your business to our 1,000-plus members and beyond. Like any investment, one expects to get a return on investment. The return on your annual membership investment is ensured by your level of participation and engagement. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has a full suite of benefits and marketing initiatives to put your business at the forefront.
As a chamber member, you can take advantage of the following benefits: Membership Business Directory (print and online) for easy access. Business Online, our weekly e-newsletter that goes out every Monday morning to 3,000 subscribers, you will be able to promote and market your business in three different ways on a weekly basis (Member News, Member Events or Job Spot). You can display your marketing materials and business cards in our chamber office, as we get many residents and visitors in our office on a monthly basis.
We have our three staple networking events each month; Networking at Noon is the second Wednesday of the month from 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. These lunches are a great way to expand your networking footprint and make some great connections. Our Third Wednesday Coffee is on the third Wednesday of the month from 8–9 a.m. and our programs are always very informative with great speakers to find out what happening in Charlotte County. The monthly Business Card Exchange is on the fourth Thursday of the month from 5–7 p.m., always hosted at a member’s place of business. Our Business Card Exchanges are another optimal opportunity to meet new members and develop strong business relationships.
If you are a current Charlotte County Chamber member, I strongly encourage you to continue to utilize your full range of benefits. If you are looking to become a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, please call our chamber office and we’ll he happy to answer any questions you may have at 941-627-2222 or visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org.
Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase/New Member Introductions. What a great way to kick off the morning by meeting so many new members and building new connections. Come on out and show your support for our new members.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, Brookdale Port Charlotte, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Parrot Outreach: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 1205 Elizabeth St., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
One Price Dry Cleaners & Express Alterations (grand opening/member event): 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2395 Tamiami Trail, Suite 110, Port Charlotte. Cookies and refreshments provided. Each attending member will receive a $20 gift card. A $100 gift card will be raffled to one lucky winner. Registration is required. All attending members must register via our website to qualify for any gift cards or raffle.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
