As I think about the rich history of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, establishing itself as the premier chamber in the region and representing our business community since 1925, I am grateful to be a part of such an enriching organization.

For myself, I have been heavily involved with the Charlotte County Chamber over the past 10 years. It was through being an engaged and dedicated Charlotte County Chamber member, I was able to establish and build hundreds of positive, strong and beneficial business relationships and countless friendships. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the ChamberAction committee, Executive Board of Directors, Board of Directors, Leadership Charlotte Class of 2015 (Go Red), Leadership Charlotte Class of 2016 (Co-Chair) and Leadership Charlotte Class of 2017 (Chair), and now the Executive Director.


   

Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

