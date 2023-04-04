Our motto above has long been the value line that represents this Chamber’s Program of Work. To us, the true value of membership is determined by how much we give back in value, more than how much we take in payments.
We want to understand what is important to each and every member, regardless of type. Our board of directors is both incredibly active but more importantly representative of the entire mix of members we represent.
All large, small, home-based and nonprofits are all equally promoted in the same way. We have found that when we understand and serve our members, they act as our ambassadors and bring new businesses to the fold, as they are the very best folks to explain how they got extra business from being part of the PG Chamber.
We are incredibly active in our entire community and offer our support, marketing expertise and promotional activity to any and all who need that extra impetus. We are influenced by your individual needs, which are always placed above our own.
There is no better time that now to join the family and create new ambassadors for your own business. Memberships are incredibly affordable. Just call us 941-639-3720 and find out for yourself.
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE — TOMORROW
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda tomorrow, April 5, for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT
On Aug. 17, Your Chamber’s Got Talent II is back, following Whitney’s triumphant win last year. If you are or know of a talented person in our community, this is the moment to be found! There is no cost to enter and, this year, there will be two winners on the night – one that is totally amateur and one that considers themselves to be semi-professional, giving a fairer platform for all to participate.
Last year’s talent varied from song, comedy, dance, poetry reading and instrumentalists – a fabulous evening’s entertainment. To participate, simply call us on 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the form to complete, which, in turn, will decide running order and on stage needs.
Audience tickets are also now on sale – visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com, click Chamber’s Got Talent and follow the Buy Tickets tab. It’ll surely be another amazing night to remember, when two new stars will be born.
NETWORKING
Our next PG Chamber networking event will be Wednesday, April 12 for Business Over Breakfast. The meeting will be held at the Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. It is free to attend as a member or potential new member. Simply RSVP to 941-639-3720. We’ll get an update on the library and its activities, an update from the Charlotte Players and the Gilstad Literacy Foundation as well as an expert from Beane Atkinson Financial Services, who’ll be addressing the best ways to navigate current volatile market activity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.