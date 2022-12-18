Where has this year gone? It is truly amazing how time flies. But here we are, in the full swing of the holiday season. On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, we wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful, happy and safe holiday season.

As we all go out and about, let’s be mindful to “Shop Local.” When we shop local, we support families, friends and businesses that support our community.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

