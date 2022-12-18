Where has this year gone? It is truly amazing how time flies. But here we are, in the full swing of the holiday season. On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, we wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful, happy and safe holiday season.
As we all go out and about, let’s be mindful to “Shop Local.” When we shop local, we support families, friends and businesses that support our community.
There is nothing like getting to know our local businesses and business owners. Knowing what products and services they provide and becoming a long-term customer or client. I could tell you countless stories of how making those business connections turn into amazing friendships.
Charlotte County is a wonderful community, and the “Shop Local” slogan, which is primarily highlighted during the holiday season, as we all know, it’s a year-round execution of support and building an even stronger economic base where we all live, work and play.
Remember, each and every day is the perfect day to become a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Whether attending valuable networking events, ribbon-cuttings, Business Expo, golf tournament, lunch and learns, taking advantage of our Business Online weekly e-newsletters, becoming a Sustaining Partner, or joining a committee, your life and business will change for the better interacting with like-minded business leaders and developing strong connections.
If you are a business and not a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, I encourage you to get in touch with me and let’s have a conversation over a cup of coffee or lunch and you’ll see a another element open up for your business!
Merry Christmas!
Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee: 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: The Daily Sun. Program: 44th Annual Christmas Parade awards will be presented. Come on out and share the celebration with our best floats, cars, pickup trucks, and band/marching performance entries.
Special Events
12th Annual Business Expo (Hottest Business Day in Paradise): 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Imagine, marketing your business in an 8’ x 10’ booth (piped/draped) and having 1,000-plus visitors and residents see the products and services you provide. You will have the opportunity to see more folks in a matter of 5 hours than you may see in a month. This will be an excellent environment for maximum business exposure for sales, lead generation and develop great connections. Plus, there will be 107 other exhibitors for business-to-business to develop client/customer relationships. To reserve your booth or secure your sponsorship today, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Toys for Tots: Once again, our Chamber is a dropoff location site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to come by our office to drop off the much needed toys. Toys will be collected through Friday, Dec. 16. There is no better way to put a smile on a child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy. The chamber is located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
