Since last week, I am pleased to announce a couple of new additions to our schedule of events.
We‘ll be hosting a job fair from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. If you are looking for employees, book your space now, while space is available. Members are $50 and non-members are $100. We provide you with your skirted table and four chairs. Bring your banners and literature to attract new recruits. To sign up, simply call us on 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagporda-chamber.com Looking for employment? This is a free and ideal opportunity to meet local businesses who are all hiring. Bring your resumes and a smile, and let‘s get everyone back to work and enjoying their careers.
Secondly, Chamber Feud is making a triumphant return. Last year, due to COVID, we didn’t not repeat the hilarious team-building fun of the previous year. Now, it’s back. Will the 2019 winners, Chapman Insurance, hold on to its title? We are now opened up to registering 12 teams of five to start the search. The elimination rounds will take place on Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 starting at 5:30 p.m., and the finals will take place on Sept. 1. The venue will be the Women’s Club, on Sullivan Street. For all looking for a laugh, you are all invited to come along and enjoy our teams making fools of themselves at your expense. You simply cannot buy entertain this cheap — $5 entry and beer/wine/soda will be on hand for donation. We are also this year offering small cheese/meat plates and popcorn to keep everyone nourished. If you are wanting to enter a team, registration is $150 and you will have to have five people, plus a back-up in case of emergency. Call us on 941-639-3720 to register.
With the lifting of COVID restrictions, our networking events are returning to capacity, once again. A special thank-you to the Burg’r Bar and Sean Doherty, tourism director for Charlotte County, for hosting and educating at our last luncheon, which, once again, saw a performance from our very own songstress, Zarita Mattox. These gatherings are not just fun, but extremely beneficial to your business, with business connections happening all the time. There is a reason that these events are so popular, so make sure your RSVP as soon as possible to get your seat at the table with a great group of engaged and enthusiastic members. To check out our upcoming meetings, simply visit puntagordachamber.com and you’ll see the next events in the top-right corner (if using your desktop computer).
Tickets for lunches are once again available online at this site, using the Chamber Store link. It’s OK with us to bring your business friends and associates as guests to experience first-hand what others are talking about. Just by attending, there is a very good chance that your business may automatically be seen on our social media platform, as photos of these events are often shared to our Facebook page. Getting your name out there and having fun at the same time is a perfect complement to “networking.” Even those who are nervous about public speaking very quickly learn how comfortable we make you feel – without mentioning names.
In November we are so looking forward to four jazz-filled days from Nov. 17-20 as we present the Wine and Jazz Festival week. Tickets are now available by visiting the shop chamber link at puntagordachamber.com. The Thursday night event is already sold out, so do not delay in getting your Wednesday, Friday and Saturday tickets before the same happens to them to. We are truly honored to get this show “back on the road.” Special hotel rates are available at the Four Points by Sheraton ($109). More hotels to follow shortly. Simply call them asking for the Wine and Jazz rate: 941-637-6770.
Our office is open each day (M-F 9-4) for your convenience. Have you visited our offices recently? We are located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and we have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Don’t forget, if you prefer, our website puntagordachamber.com has a new addition – our new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you. The link you’ll find in the top right of our homepage. If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
