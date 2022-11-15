This evening, starting at 5:30 p.m., we are hosting our November Business After Hours at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, located at 5800 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Within days of being selected as our Non-Profit Business of the Year, they suffered a vast amount of loss at the Gardens, and, as we all know, vegetation is not insurable.
Their entire team of staff, board members and volunteers have worked diligently to get the debris cleared up and the area of the Gardens replanted in preparation for one of their biggest events of the year, Gardens A-Glow, which will open, remarkably, to the public on Dec. 4-7, 11-14 and 18-21 (6-9 p.m.). Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.peacerivergardens.org under the events tab.
If you are able to join us tonight, kindly call us before 2 p.m. with a RSVP to 941-639-3720 so the event can be catered accordingly. It is free to attend for members and potential new members, who would like to see what we are all about. Please feel free to bring a gift to promote your business in the drawing during the program.
Over the past weeks since Hurricane Ian, we have developed a great relationship with our friends from both FEMA and SBA, as they roll out their programs to support both residents and businesses (for-profit and nonprofit) in our area.
A representative from SBA will be in attendance tonight to offer guidance and support to anyone who needs assistance, following on from storm damage. Applications for financial assistance need to be logged in by Nov. 28, 2022, so the timing of their visit tonight is perfect for anyone looking to speak with a LIVE person, to get your questions answered.
Two members of SBA attended our breakfast meeting last week and showed their knowledge and desire to assist those in need in our community. Tonight, they will be focusing on business entities and what they can do to help, but they are also there to assist in residential issues as well. This is perfect opportunity to learn what assistance is currently available.
On Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at the event center, we welcome the winner of “Your Chamber’s Got Talent 2022” Whitney Grace for a dinner show that should not be missed. Tickets are $45 and available by calling us on 941-639-3720 or by visiting the shop chamber tab on the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com.
Whitney is performing a high-energy, all-singing, all-dancing show with 12 costumes changes! Changing my socks 12 times would be a challenge, so we can’t wait to see Miss Grace fulfill her promise. We give special thanks to our sponsors: GrandCare Plus, Friendly Floors and Gettel of Charlotte County.
As you are getting your Whitney Grace tickets, you will also find the link to buy tickets for another spectacular show on Dec. 13 by jazz artist extraordinaire Mindi Abair as she brings her unique “jazzy Christmas” show for the very first time to Southwest Florida! Join us for the fun and Holiday Spirit that evening, which is also preceded by a special wine tasting hosted by Mindi’s husband Eric, accompanied by her musical accompaniment. Starts at 5 pm. Get the best tickets in the house while they still are available.
This is simply a snapshot of what is being planned for the upcoming weeks. Visit www.puntagordachamber.com and click the Friday Facts under Quick Links for a full listing. You can even opt to have the calendar sent to your inbox weekly, so you’ll never be out of the loop again.
This Friday is the final deadline for reserving ad space in the 2023 Member and Visitors Guide. Don’t miss your chance to have an ad in the 40,000 copies that are distributed throughout the year to promote your business.
We continue to send out regular emails to our database group, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. If your business is a Chamber Member (or not), we’ll add your details to the list free of charge! Our offices are open 9-4 and you are welcome to drop by and use our internet, phones and a/c.
We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses. Together we are one great community.
