John Wright

Wright

This evening, starting at 5:30 p.m., we are hosting our November Business After Hours at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, located at 5800 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Within days of being selected as our Non-Profit Business of the Year, they suffered a vast amount of loss at the Gardens, and, as we all know, vegetation is not insurable.

Their entire team of staff, board members and volunteers have worked diligently to get the debris cleared up and the area of the Gardens replanted in preparation for one of their biggest events of the year, Gardens A-Glow, which will open, remarkably, to the public on Dec. 4-7, 11-14 and 18-21 (6-9 p.m.). Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.peacerivergardens.org under the events tab.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

