As the Charlotte County Chamber approaches its final days of our current fiscal year, we have had a “championship season.” This is due to our dynamic membership being engaged and participating in chamber events, therefore enhancing their marketing and the promotion of their business. To take a look back in the rear view mirror from this past year, it is truly amazing what was accomplished.

To say it takes a village is an understatement! Along with the unprecedented membership growth, our members took advantage of 40 plus networking events, our 43rd Annual Chamber Christmas Parade, our 11th Annual Business Expo, Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022, Junior Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022, New Teachers Breakfast, 12 radio shows, Lunch and Learns, and reviving our Charlotte County Chamber Young Professional group.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments