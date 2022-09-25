As the Charlotte County Chamber approaches its final days of our current fiscal year, we have had a “championship season.” This is due to our dynamic membership being engaged and participating in chamber events, therefore enhancing their marketing and the promotion of their business. To take a look back in the rear view mirror from this past year, it is truly amazing what was accomplished.
To say it takes a village is an understatement! Along with the unprecedented membership growth, our members took advantage of 40 plus networking events, our 43rd Annual Chamber Christmas Parade, our 11th Annual Business Expo, Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022, Junior Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022, New Teachers Breakfast, 12 radio shows, Lunch and Learns, and reviving our Charlotte County Chamber Young Professional group.
Everything the Charlotte County Chamber does provides “value” to advance the prosperity and general welfare of its business members and the community they serve. Yes, that is our mission statement. There have been thousands of new business connection made this fiscal year. Those connections turn into customers, clients, friendships, and ultimately making Charlotte County a stronger community that we all call home.
Here’s a question for you…If you are not a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, why not? I encourage you to contact the chamber office and become a member of our chamber family.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (Member Event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Registration is required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (Member Event): 8–9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: TBA. Program: New Member Showcase; New Member introductions. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (Member Event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at Farr Law Firm, 99 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Boxdrop Mattress: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Unit N, Port Charlotte. Wine, soft drinks, and snacks provided; giveaways and mattress specials. Registration is requested.
Horsepower for Healing: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 6210 George Blvd., Punta Gorda. Refreshments, snacks, and tours will be available. Registration is requested.
Restoration Bar (Open House): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. Ribbon-Cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Light food & refreshments provided; produce samples; various product drawings. Registration is requested.
Mathnasium (Grand Opening): 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, Ribbon-Cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m. 1808 Tamiami Trail (by Petco). Complimentary tacos/drinks/ice cream; free face painting for the kids. RSVP by Oct. 5 to portcharlottemathnasium.com.
The UPS Store (Grand Opening): 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 19400 Cochran Blvd., Suite 150, Port Charlotte. Music, food and beverages will be available. Registration is requested.
24Twentyone Event Center (10th Year Anniversary): 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. Ribbon-cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m., 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Heavy appetizers, cocktails, entertainment and door prizes. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our large, medium, small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. We are looking to a robust turnout to all celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
CCCYP Event – Darts & Fundraiser: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, The Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, North, Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals will be putting their dart skills to the test as well as other games. Funds will also be raised for school supplies and sensory supplies for special needs children in Charlotte County. The chamber office will be a collection site for school supplies, located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte (through Oct. 14). Appetizers and cash bar provided. Registration is requested by visiting charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
