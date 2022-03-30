Sometimes a column just resists theming.
But today’s diverse tidbits do have one increasingly commonplace commonality, something we’re all too familiar with these days: persevering despite delays in getting what you want.
UNWINED UNCORKS IN PUNTA GORDA
When was the last time you felt like unwinding in a dentist’s office?
One such office in the East Olympia Avenue hospital district is a much chiller place to be, ever since Luis and Ana Contreras opened unWINEd Wine & Beer Bar there three months ago.
After 22 years in Miami, the Guatemalan couple moved to the more welcoming Gulf Coast, where they discovered a hidden-gem town to settle down in.
“We really love Punta Gorda!” Ana said. “We’d never heard of it before.”
Here, they’re selling and pouring New and Old World wines, nonalcoholic wine, French lemonades, and craft beers from Kona Brewing Co. to Islamorada and Cadette. Charcuterie boards, too, and custom cakes, which were Ana’s specialty as a Miami-based baker.
A cozy coffee corner has pour-over, iced and coffee of the day, cake bites, and a turntable with a stack of classic vinyl to play with.
unWINEd, 786-487-7412, 525 E. Olympia Avenue, Suite 3, Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with happy hour 3 to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch their Facebook page @Unwinedpuntagorda for special events, sommelier-led wine tastings, and Wine & Paint parties. Check Ana’s custom cakes on Facebook @SweetieCakesAna.
DOS MARIACHIS ARE OPEN
There are finally two Los Mariachis Bar & Grills.
The five Port Charlotte Los Mariachis co-owners — Miguel Carranza, his sister Doris Fergus, Jose Nila and wife Imer Navarro, and general manager Edrey “Edge” Flores — made it known last summer that they were opening a second location in Punta Gorda, in the former Punta Gorda Diner/Burnt Store Grille.
They’d hoped to pull it off by mid-October.
Five months later, their long-delayed hand-carved Mexican furniture is in place. Now they’re cheerfully serving salsa and chips to south Punta Gordans who’ve been starving for just this kind of thing in their neighborhood’s restaurant semi-desert.
It was three years ago that the original Los Mariachis partners lit up the vacant 5,900-square-foot former John Hall’s Goal Post and Smuggler’s Grille with vibrant colors and mariachi music.
Now they’ve done it again, in a brand-new, slightly smaller, 3,850-square-foot piece of Burnt Store Marketplace.
Like the six Florida Plaza Mexicos and Vicente Mata’s four local “Tequilas” (Blue, Pink, Lime and, someday, the also-delayed Pineapple in Venice), the Mariachis compadres meant to be a chain all along.
According to Flores, “It’s been in the works since before we opened the first.”
“We have the perfect team,” said Carranza. “And, thank God, we’ve done well.”
Now we’re just waiting for that Asian place next door to open.
Los Mariachis Bar & Grill ($$), 941-627-8030, 3941 Tamiami Trail (Burnt Store Marketplace), Punta Gorda, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to 9 p.m.
BELLA NAPOLI GOES FULL-BAR
You could always enjoy a beer or a bottle of especially fine vino at Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant. After all, owner Vito Recchia’s wife, Theresa, a self-confessed wine geek, curated its list.
Now, Theresa reports, “We’ve become a 4COP!”
(In other words, they’ve invested in their future by buying a full-liquor license, and Theresa's gone wild.)
“I’ve built the beverage program around Italian craft cocktails, aperitifs, digestifs, Italian cordials and dessert martinis for something fun and different,” said the expectant mom. “But it was so hard to write a cocktail program and not be able to taste it! I had a tasting with Vito, one of our regulars and the head bartender, to have them try all the recipes.”
Hey, somebody had to.
There are also brandies, ports and cognacs for that post-pasta loll. And instead of dessert, why not an Italian Wedding Cake, Tiramisu, Ferrero Rocher or Cannoli Martini?
Cin-cin!
Bella Napoli ($$), 941-764-8000, 1938 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
NAV-A-GATE OFF WITH A NEW CHOPPER
Arcadia’s Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill has always been a destination for cars, boats, planes or bikes.
On Saturday, April 2, you might leave there with your own classic motorcycle and also give a planeload of veterans the trip of a lifetime.
The Honor Flight Network is a national 501(c)(3) network of independent Hubs that honor veterans, from World War II through current conflicts, with all-expense-paid trips to the war memorials of Washington, D.C., trips many veterans might not otherwise be able to take.
Grounded by COVID for nearly three years, local Honor Flights are taking to the skies again and need funding fuel.
On Apr. 2, the six-county Southwest Florida Honor Flight will hold a 3 p.m. drawing for a 2004 Big Dog Mastiff custom motorcycle and trailer, a $10,000+ value for the price of a $100 raffle ticket. You needn’t be present to win, but a trip to the Nav-A-Gator is always worth it, whether or not you come home with a new chopper.
All raffle proceeds go to Honor Flight.
Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill ($$, O), 941-625-4407, 9700 SW Riverview Circle, Arcadia, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m. Questions about the raffle, call Hank at 941-268-3925.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside seating available = O.
