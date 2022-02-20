February has been an extremely busy and productive month and we still have a week to go.
Our 11th Annual Business Expo was successful with over 75 members showcasing their products and services to over 500 attendees. Last week, we had our Quarterly New Member Showcase where 31 new members had the opportunity to introduce their business, products and services to all the attendees at our Third Wednesday Coffee. In addition, we welcomed 18 new members to our chamber family. We had six ribbon cuttings where our members presented their place of business and made new business connections with their fellow chamber members.
When you become a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, you become a part of a dynamic business membership organization with 900 plus like-minded businesses. It is part of our strategic plan to assist in the promotion and marketing of your business within our community. There
are a full suite of benefits available to you to place a brighter spotlight on your business throughout Charlotte County. If you are a business and would like to get more information regarding becoming a member of the Charlotte County Chamber, I encourage you to contact the chamber office and speak with Jami Joannes, Director of Business Development or me. Our number is 941-627-2222 or visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org.
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Feb. 24 – 5–7 p.m. Southwest Florida Insurance Associates located at 3718 Tamiami Trail, Unit C. Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Member Event.
Special Events
State of the County Address – Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Noon– 1 p.m. This will be a zoom call. You will have the opportunity to hear from our county entities (County, City, Airport, Public Schools, Economic Development) to get a high level update on what is driving our community.
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 – Battle of the Colors Event. Friday, Feb. 25 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. This event is for Leadership Charlotte Alumni and their guests. Leadership Alumni attending, please RSVP to leadershipcharlotte22@gmail.com
Ribbon Cuttings
Pool Boy (15 th Anniversary Celebration) – Tuesday, Feb. 22 – 27147 Del Prado Pkwy., Punta Gorda – 5:30 p.m. Refreshments and beverages will be provided. Raffle prizes will be given way
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
