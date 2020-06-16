As our communities and the state of Florida begin to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes that businesses and organizations are still financially struggling.
However, it is imperative that our businesses and organizations reopen in order to bring back our economy and to help our citizens get back to work.
In order to accomplish this and understanding that businesses and organizations are financially struggling, we have extended the waiving our membership application fees, and will continue the quarterly membership dues payments option for new and renewing chamber members.
The chamber offers resources, assistance and opportunities for businesses and organizations to successfully recover from the pandemic and to promote their products and services to the community.
Over the past month, we have experienced a tremendous amount of interest and results from businesses and organizations taking advantage of our offer and have joined our chamber.
If your business or organization has not yet joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I highly encourage you to contact us or any of our members to learn more on how the chamber can help your business or organization. You are also welcome to visit our website and Facebook page to view the many accolades we have received from our members and the community.
NETWORK@NOON RETURNS
Network @ Noon Lunches are back. The chamber will hold a Network @ Noon Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Visani's, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. In accordance to the Florida Phase 2 COVID-19 guidelines, we will implement appropriate seating social distancing and will limit the number of attendees. Attendees are also encouraged to wear a mask. In order to maintain control of the attendance, participants will be required to register and pay in advance. No walk-in attendees will be permitted. The cost is $15 for chamber members and $20 for a guest. We are excited to have the opportunity to see everyone again. Join us as we finally get to have some face-to-face networking. For more information and to register, please visit the Chamber’s website event page at www.northportareachamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Coastal Carwash, 4420 Aidan Lane, North Port, for 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 22. Come and see what types of products and services they have to offer. Every person who attends will receive a free car wash. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT SHOW
Every week, the chamber hosts a 30-minute “Business Spotlight Show” on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. We tape at 11:30 a.m. Fridays, and air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays on 97.5 FM. We also broadcast live on our Facebook page. The show is designed to showcase chamber businesses and organizations that provide great products and services to our community. This week, we'll be showcasing the Suncoast Blood Bank. Please join us.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
We will host our weekly Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health on our Facebook page at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch will provide the latest updates on the status of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and will share their expertise knowledge. Ask Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch questions by submitting questions in the “Comment Box” on our Facebook page during the show, or e-mailing their questions to info@northportareachamber.com.
GOLF UMBRELLAS
Rainy season is here, and we are selling 60-inch coverage Firm Grip golf umbrellas for $10. The umbrellas come in a solid black or black and white, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. They are for sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Thanks to a generous donation from David Cotton with Amedisys Home Health, the first five nurses who come to our office will receive a complimentary umbrella. The umbrellas will make great gifts for Father’s Day.
SUMMER 'BILL'BOARD CAMPAIGN
Our “BILL”board campaign is starting off to a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will email a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page. This program is free to all chamber businesses, and dates are still available.
This week, I would like to thank Stewart Title, Camp Bow Wow Port Charlotte, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Cruiser’s Travel & Tours and Suncoast Blood Bank.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Discount Liquor, EZ Liquor, Pinch-A-Penny, Sash & Sil and Warm Mineral Springs Motel as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040, wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.