The much-anticipated North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Community Guides are here.
This annual publication provides valuable information about the chamber, chamber partners, the city of North Port and surrounding communities. It also provides an orientation to the community about what is available to our residents, businesses and visitors. The guide is free at the chamber office and other locations throughout the community.
I would like to thank all the advertisers for supporting the 2020 Community Guide and making it possible for the chamber to provide this publication for free. The guides provide a directory of member businesses that have been checked through the Better Business Bureau prior to joining. These are reputable and reliable businesses that provide a valuable service and give back to our community. I encourage each of you to call upon these businesses when you need any products or services.
Paycheck Protection Program
The Paycheck Protection Program continues to reopen in a sequential fashion. On Jan. 11, the PPP reopened for small businesses and other newly eligible entities that did not receive a PPP loan during the first round of the program this summer. The Small Business Administration and the Department of the Treasury reserved the Monday opening for Community Financial Institutions to submit PPP loan applications.
On Jan. 13, the PPP reopened for eligible small businesses and entities interested in receiving a second PPP loan. The SBA and the Department of the Treasury again reserved this opening period for CFIs to submit applications. On Jan. 15, all lenders with $1 billion or less in assets were expected to be allowed to submit applications for First and Second Draw PPP loans.
The PPP will reopen to all lenders, no matter their size today, Jan. 19. Congress settled the debate surrounding PPP tax deductibility in the latest COVID-19 Relief bill. Expenses made during the covered period can now receive a deduction.
This Internal Revenue Service guidance nullifies the previous Revenue Ruling on this topic and outlines the change as described in law. As outlined in the December COVID-19 Relief bill, the requirement to deduct an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance from PPP Loan Forgiveness has been repealed. Borrowers who already moved through the PPP Loan Forgiveness process will be made whole.
The SBA published this Procedural Notice outlining the repeal and how PPP loans that have already received forgiveness will be handled. If a lender participated in the first round of PPP, they do not have to reapply to be a lender during the second round of PPP.
Legacy Trail extension
On Jan. 27, Sarasota County will host a virtual public meeting through Zoom about the North Port Connector. This virtual meeting, which will begin at 5 p.m., will provide updated project information on 90% design plans for this segment. Registration is required by Jan. 26 at www.scgov.net/government/sarasota-county-capital-projects-public-meetings. A link will be emailed to participate in the Zoom webinar.
County staff along with Kimley-Horn and Associates and Jon F. Swift Construction have continued their efforts to design and build the Legacy Trail Extension and the North Port Connector.
Chamber orientation, training
We will be conducting a chamber orientation at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Get information on the benefits and opportunities of chamber membership. This is for members and prospective members. Immediately following the orientation will be website training. Register in advance for this free program. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
Annual meeting
Our annual meeting luncheon, which includes a state-of-the-city address and our Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Hall of Fame award recognizes and honors a person who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of our business community. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office and will receive a recognition award.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient is Dr. Lee Gross of Epiphany Health.
North Port interim city manager Jason Yarborough will provide the state-of-the-city report and the chamber will present our annual report to the membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 for members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 for eight, or half-table sponsorships for $200. Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse. Reservation deadline is Friday.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC back at our regular time, 8 a.m. Friday. Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Britton’s Flooring Options by Carpet One and Rescue Garage as new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.