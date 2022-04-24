Seems like a fair question. There are close to ten thousand businesses in Charlotte County with a tax business license, all looking for a competitive edge. Business owners are always looking for new opportunities to network and meet other business owners to expand their professional connections.
One great way is to become a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Many businesses expand their business exposure and increase their bottom-line through their involvement.
Making business contacts is a win-win for all parties. Our chamber facilitates multiple monthly business-to-business opportunities for networking and developing connections with other local business professionals. The chambers Business Online e-newsletter is an excellent way to promote and market your business to 3,000 subscribers. In addition, you will be informed about all chamber events and beneficial initiatives to take advantage of. On a daily basis, our chamber office receives inquiries (walk-ins /telephone) about certain products and services needed. The chamber will only refer our current members.
By being a member of the Charlotte County Chamber, you increase the positive perception among consumers and business owners. Being identified as a chamber member brings additional credibility to your business. Ultimately, a chamber member received an immense amount of business exposure to
our 1,000 plus membership and beyond.
Let’s not forget as a member of our chamber, you will make amazing friendship and business acquaintances that will last a life-time. Any business interested in becoming a member of the Charlotte County Chamber, I encourage you to contact Jami Joannes, Director of Business Development or myself directly by calling 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Four Points Sheraton/Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration is requested. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Make sure to bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards.
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, May 11, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selection is required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, May 18, 8–9 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: Premier Nationwide Lending. Program: quarterly new member showcase. Excellent opportunity to meet and get acquainted with our new members and learn about each other’s businesses. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, May 26, 5–7 p.m. Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida – 2325 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Please bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Special Event
Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals’ Kick-off “Sunset De Mayo” Event (member event): Friday, May 6, 6–9 p.m., at The Perch 360 on the top of the Wyvern – 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Chamber members and guests, please join us as we celebrate our “New” Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals’. Appetizers, live music, cash bar, and a drawing for one lucky winner.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County (25th Year Anniversary) – Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., 21500 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte. Live music, food, refreshments and cake will be provided.
Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream (New Location): Thursday, May 12,5:30 p.m., 1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Offering deserts and refreshments. Tastings of their 52 hand-dipped ice cream flavors.
Parkside Assisted Living & Memory Care (New Ownership): Tuesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. at 2595 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Entertainment, appetizers, and refreshments will be provided.
