Rolling into May, we are constantly working to bring energy and activity to our commercial entities. Our Board and committees have been very busy meeting with elected officials and partner entities that are here to assist our business community with growth.
If you are not yet a member of the PG Chamber, we invite you to put on your training wheels and give us a spin. Chambers of Commerce are independently run non-profit businesses that work in tandem with a wide array of partners that allow us to advocate for our members and promote their services. Each Chamber will have its own program of work, driven by their strategic plan, that drives their activities, goals and objectives.
This Chamber is still — in relative terms — a “young adult.” Formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley in 2004, the PG Chamber has enjoyed rapid growth in numbers, as we strive to bring new events to the community and programs to nurture success to our members.
Attend one of our meetings and you’ll see for yourself what so many others talk about. There’s a feeling of “family” and unity, with that mutual desire to promote and support everybody in the room. It’s not at all costly to be a member nor is it time-consuming. However, our disclaimer is: the more you put in, the better the results for your business. Ask about our testimonials! Interested? Call us on 941-639-3720.
YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT II
On Aug. 17, Your Chamber’s Got Talent II is back, following Whitney’s triumphant win last year. If you are or know of a talented person in our community, this is the moment to be found! There is no cost to enter and, this year, there will be two winners on the night — one that is totally amateur and one that considers themselves to be semi-professional, giving a fairer platform for all to participate.
Last year’s talent was very varied, from song, comedy, dance, poetry reading and instrumentalists — a fabulous evening’s entertainment. To participate, simply call us at 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the form to complete, which, in turn, will decide running order and on stage needs.
Audience tickets are also now on sale – visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com, click Chamber’s Got Talent and follow the Buy Tickets tab. It’ll surely be another amazing night to remember, when two new stars will be born.
NETWORKING
Our next PG Chamber networking event will be tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26 for our Networking Luncheon at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Lunch is $20 to attend as a member or potential new member. Simply RSVP to 941-639-3720 by 2 p.m. today if you would list to be added to the long list of attendees and to get your business noticed. We’ll get an update from FEMA about what they have completed since Hurricane Ian and what is left to do. A meeting not to miss!
Both our After Hours (held on April 18) and tomorrow’s Lunch (at noon for networking/12:30 p.m. for lunch) in April happened to be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The After Hours, sponsored by Gettel Automotive of Charlotte County, showcased a variety of members who recently joined us.
Check out www.puntagordachamber.com and join us on our June 17 outing to Top Golf for our annual golf tournee, now with a new twist!
