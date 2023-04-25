John Wright

Wright

Rolling into May, we are constantly working to bring energy and activity to our commercial entities. Our Board and committees have been very busy meeting with elected officials and partner entities that are here to assist our business community with growth.

If you are not yet a member of the PG Chamber, we invite you to put on your training wheels and give us a spin. Chambers of Commerce are independently run non-profit businesses that work in tandem with a wide array of partners that allow us to advocate for our members and promote their services. Each Chamber will have its own program of work, driven by their strategic plan, that drives their activities, goals and objectives.


   

John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda

chamber.com.

