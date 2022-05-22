Being a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce puts you in the position to easily connect with the best of the best of our business community. Nothing is better than establishing strong business relationships and conducting business with your fellow chamber members. Whether you have been a long standing chamber member or you’ve been a member within recent years or months, we’ve had such a tremendous influx of new members to get to know and make those strong business connections.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, May 26, 5–7 p.m. Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida – 2325 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Please bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, June 8, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selections are required – To RSVP visit: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, June 15, 8–9a.m., Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: GulfView Medical Institute. Program: State of the County Address, Hector Flores, Charlotte County administrator. New member introductions.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, June 23, 5–7 p.m., Bellissi Belle Blowdry Bar, 2686 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1A, Port Charlotte (next door to the chamber office). Bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 – 80’s Glow Gala Event: Saturday, June 4, 7–11p.m. at Lions Den at Kings Gate Golf Club, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. “Mental Health Matters” benefiting Guardian Ad Litem, The Family Services Center, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, and Animal Welfare League. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event. Dancing, dinner, drinks, auctions, and music. Tickets are selling fast. To secure your sponsorship or purchase your tickets for this great cause, visit leadershipcharlotte.square.site.
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, June 28, noon–1 p.m. Topic: 9 Marketing Secrets for Small Businesses. Presented by: Brad Swezey, JustSmallBiz Marketing, 2702 Tamiami Trial (chamber office). $10 registration fee (lunch included). Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP and make
lunch selection visit: charlottecountychamber.org and go to our Event Calendar to reserve your seat.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Parkside Assisted Living & Memory Care (New Ownership): Tuesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. at 2595 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Entertainment, appetizers, and refreshments will be provided.
Pioneers Cuts: Wednesday, June 1 at noon, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Unit 10, Port Charlotte. Pizza and water will be provided.
Florida Consumer Off Lease Auto Brokers: Thursday, June 9, 5:30 p.m., 474 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Refreshments will be served.
Phoenix on Site: Wednesday, June 15, 9 a.m. (immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee), 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (New Punta Gorda location): Thursday, June 16, 5:30 p.m., 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda. Come celebrate this special occasion.
Carpenter Homes: Wednesday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., 1804 Tamiami Trail, Suite E-3, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks, and cake will be provided.
