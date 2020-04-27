Ever think you’d hear a server say, “Would you like some toilet paper with that?”
With consumers afraid to shop but complaining of weeks-long waits on Instacart, Peapod and other shopping services, supermarket alternatives have risen to meet demand while mitigating their own losses.
According to Shannon Mutschler, senior director of external communications for the largest U.S. food distributor, “Sysco has rapidly shifted our focus to align our capabilities with the changing needs of our customers and communities. Sysco is helping our restaurant customers pivot to new ways of doing business, including launching a major initiative to help thousands of our customers establish mini-grocery markets.”
With its stockpile of inventory, Sysco helps restaurant clients set up Pop Up Shops like the one at Venice’s Sharky’s on the Pier — an alternative, temporary business model to bring in customers for essential pantry items like, you guessed it, toilet paper.
Dena Davis, local rep for US Foods, reported the second-largest food distributor is helping restaurateur clients sell “Pantry Boxes” and groceries to the public.
“I have a whole retail list that they can get good deals, on,” she said.
Punta Gorda-based Cheney Brothers is also supplying local restaurants with groceries they can sell, while continuing to run its own Cheney Express grocery store at 1 Cheney Way, Punta Gorda.
Here’s where you can get more. Hours may differ during the crisis.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s North Port (941-426-3570, 941-426-3251, or order online with the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s app), 1037 N. Sumter Boulevard. Wholesale Grocery Place carries milk and dairy, meats, seafood, bakery, produce, condiments, rice and vinyl gloves. Pickup and delivery daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail (941-429-0500), 1350 Bobcat Trail Boulevard, North Port. Sysco Pop Up Shop, with pickup and delivery to the surrounding community.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse (941-629-2639), Port Charlotte Town Center. Take Home Market offers full $25 grill-out packages, milk and dairy, fresh-cut steaks, meat, seafood and produce. Pickup and delivery Monday to Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Panera Bread North Port (941-429-1963), 17899 Tamiami Trail, daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Panera Bread Port Charlotte (941-255-1909), 1808 Tamiami Trail, daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Panera Bread Venice (941-492-3265), 4179 Tamiami Trail, daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Panera Grocery, via the Panera Bread app or panerabread.com, has breads, produce, milk and dairy for pickup or delivery.
Perkins North Port (941-257-2130), 6001 S. Salford Boulevard, and Perkins Port Charlotte (941-257-2130), 1700 Tamiami Trail, Sunday to Thursday 6 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday to 3 a.m. Perkins Market, at perkinstogo.com, offers breads, cooked and uncooked meat, premade mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, sweet corn, soups, paper towels and toilet paper in 3- or 4-roll packs.
LongHorn Steakhouse (941-764-6463, longhornsteakhouse.com), 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Steak Shop sells steaks to grill and sides of mashed potatoes, broccoli and rice pilaf to heat, for pickup daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Manatees Pizza (941-639-4400), 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Grocery Offerings list includes eggs, milk, bread, meats and cheeses, produce, orange juice, pasta, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and bleach for pickup and delivery Sunday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday to 10 p.m.
Plantation Golf & Country Club (941-497-1494), 500 Rockley Boulevard, Venice. Sysco Pop Up Shop, with pickup for members.
Ruby Tuesday’s (941-629-7144, rubytuesday.com), Port Charlotte Town Center. Ruby’s Pantry offers milk, dairy, juice, produce, frozen seafood and meats, eggs, pasta, wine, beer and paper products for pickup and delivery Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m.
Sam’s Subs & Soup (941-743-4649), 21320 Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Sam’s little Sysco Pop Up Shop sells high-priority dry goods: toilet paper, paper towels, bleach and hand sanitizer. Sam’s co-owner Renée Petro reported: “Harbor View Pharmacy next door to us also has FREE Stay Safe kits with mask, sanitizer and other goodies for essential workers.”
Sharky’s on the Pier (941-488-1456), 1600 Harbor Drive South, Venice. You can order fresh produce, sour cream, cheeses, meats, sauces and dry goods from toilet paper to trash bags and latex gloves. Cases of water; wine by the bottle; beer by the 6-, 12- and 24-pack; and cocktails are also available Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They’ll box it all up; you pick it up curbside.
Solorzanos Pizzeria (941-564-8000), 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port. In-store Italian Market sells homemade bread, fresh produce, pasta, sauce, jar veggies, cookies, cured meats and cheeses for pickup or delivery daily 10 a.m. to midnight.
The Temptation Restaurant (941-964-2610), 350 Park Avenue, Boca Grande. The island can get bread, produce, milk, eggs, butter, cheeses, local honey, meats and toilet paper for pickup with a 24-hour turnaround. Open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Waffle House North Port (941-416-8717), 1385 Grand Venture Drive; Waffle House Port Charlotte (941- 255-5602), 810 Kings Highway; and Waffle House Punta Gorda (941-637-8557), 9092 Mac Drive. Waffle House Groceries To-Go has stuff, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., that you just can’t get anywhere else, including (of course) waffle mix, grits, hash browns, chili mix, coffee, condiments, pickles, meats, cheese, biscuits, pepper gravy and three kinds of pie.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
