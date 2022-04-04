There’s a certain glamour when someone says they own a business. The notion of bags of cash, lots of vacations and a flexible schedule. While that may be the ultimate goal for a business owner, this is far from reality. Most small business owners work crazy hours (late nights, early mornings, holidays...) and carry a tremendous responsibility for not only themselves and their families, but also their employees who depend on them for their livelihood.
Small businesses are the lifeblood of Charlotte County. It’s important to support them, thank them and celebrate them.
Job Creation: When you hire locally, you are ensuring that our family members, friends and neighbors can make a living. When someone has the resources to live comfortably, they are able to spend money in our community. This is a beautiful circle that helps our community thrive.
Uniqueness and Charm: There’s nothing like walking into a local restaurant or retailer. Their products, services and personality add to the local landscape and create a destination not only for residents, but our seasonal visitors as well. Community Identity: Local businesses play a huge role in a community’s identity. They serve as landmarks, meeting places and a significant source of community pride.
Local Support: Local businesses sponsor youth teams, donate gift certificates to community nonprofits and host fundraisers. They have chosen Charlotte County to open their business (and invest their time and money) so they essentially care and want to make our community a great place to live, work and play. The Charlotte County Chamber is extremely fortunate to have such a membership of strong, resilient, and thriving businesses to make Charlotte County such a treasure to be a part of.
Charlotte County Chamber activities:
Networking at Noon (member event): 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1020 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Reservations and meal selection are required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Coffee Sponsor: Southwest Florida Insurance Associates. Guest speaker: Pam Davis, chief of the Punta Gorda Police Department. Registration is requested. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Immediate following our program, we’ll have our quarterly new member orientation 9-9:45 a.m.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Four Points Sheraton/Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration is requested. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Make sure to bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome):
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Bliss Nail Bar (grand opening): 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at 24430 Sandhill Blvd., Suite 304-305, Punta Gorda.
Eggstra Special: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at 125 Colonial St. SE, Port Charlotte. Nibbles and beverages provided.
SeePort Optometry: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. Food and beverages provided.
Monarch Direct (40th anniversary): 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 1264 Market Circle, Unit 6, Port Charlotte. Music, food trucks, entertainment, and games and prizes. Get ready for a party.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County (25th Year Anniversary) – Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., 21500 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte. Live music, food, refreshments and cake will be provided.
